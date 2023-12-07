'Ohmigod': George R.R. Martin Just Commented On House Of The Dragon’s Season 2 Episodes (And Winds Of Winter) And Now I’m Even More Pumped
Winds of Winter is coming… eventually.
The renowned creator of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martin, recently shared his exciting experiences from a three-day visit to the set of HBO’s prequel series, House of the Dragon. Not only did the celebrated author provide insights into the upcoming season, set to hit the 2024 TV schedule next summer, but he also dropped a tantalizing hint about the much-anticipated next book, Winds of Winter, leaving readers, including myself, even more pumped!
As we get closer to Season 2 of House of the Dragon, the release of first-look posters has already hinted at significant tragedy. Also, after seeing HOTD's Season 2 teaser trailer, it’s apparent that civil war looms over House Targaryen, and we audience members are in for some brutal and bloody battles. Following the catastrophic events of the Season 1 finale, tensions run high between the Greens and the Blacks. In a post on his Not a Blog, Martin offered fans a captivating glimpse into his time on the set, concluding with an enthusiastic “Ohmigod!”
The author, well-versed in the intricacies of film sets since his involvement in the Twilight Zone revival during the 1980s, took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his experiences in the industry. George recalled:
Fans will likely appreciate the 75-year-old author's mention of the highly anticipated Winds of Winter. Yet, for those following the book's timeline of updates, it's no secret that it's been in development since at least 2010, leading fans to express their understandable dissatisfaction with the prolonged wait. However, in 2022, the author reassured fans by committing to finish the sixth book before focusing on the prequel series.
Martin's recent blog post serves as an exciting teaser for fans eagerly awaiting both the second season of House of the Dragon and the release of Winds of Winter – it certainly got my excitement pumping. Yet, like many fans, I'm cautiously managing my anticipation for the novel's release, considering the author's history of attempting and failing to meet previous promises.
While we wait for both projects, there's the option to revisit all the seasons of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon with a Max (formerly HBO Max) subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
