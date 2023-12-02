HBO's House Of The Dragon Season 2 Teaser Promises A 'War Between Dragons', And Fans Are Pumped

Civil war is upon House Targaryen in Season 2 of House of the Dragon , and it's guaranteed to be a brutal and bloody battle. Following the catastrophic events of the Season 1 finale of the Game of Thrones prequel, tensions are running high between the Greens and the Blacks. This violent turbulence was confirmed even further as the first teaser for the new season promised that we're about to witness a "war between dragons," and fans are pumped.

Following the release of first-look posters that foreshadow major tragedy in House of the Dragon , the teaser trailer for Season 2 was released and we got our first glimpse of the all-out war that’s about to begin. In the video, we saw the HOTD cast back in action and dealing with the fallout after the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys. While we know that the House Targaryen falls from power eventually, this season looks like it will document the beginning of their demise.

The trailer noted that following the death of King Viserys, many grave mistakes were made, and it’s apparent that the Targaryen family is far too divided to find a peaceful solution. The Season 1 finale of HOTD clearly set up the stakes for Season 2, and the battle lines have been drawn between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Overall, fans can't wait to see what happens as the women go to war over the Iron Throne. For example, this fan will be seated for the premiere on the 2024 TV schedule next summer:

RHAENYRA STANDING ON BUSINESS THIS SEASON SONS WILL BE AVENGED

Another fan used a very appropriate Oprah meme to explain their enthusiasm about this upcoming war between dragons:

"AND NO WAR SO BLOODY AS A WAR BETWEEN DRAGONS"

Another fan is so thrilled about Season 2, they can’t figure out what to do until summer 2024, other than wait. Using an immaculate GIF, they posted:

all right, and what am I supposed to do until "summer 2024"?

Using the GIF of Rachel and Phoebe excitedly clapping in Friends, this fan posted about how excited they are to see the Dance of the Dragons:

the friggin dance of the dragons is coming #HOTDS2

Fans are also pledging their allegiances, and sides are being chosen as we enter into what is bound to be an intense civil war. Take these two tweets for example:

Burn them all, my Queen! For Lucerys! 🔥 -@realOkeyAnya

QUEEN ALICENT -@CalIMeDon

Overall, I think this tweet of a determined Rhaenyra standing in front of her dragon sums up all our excitement very well:

WE'RE SOOOOOO REEEEAAADDDDYYY 🐉🐉🐉

The hype is so real for Season 2 of House of the Dragon, and fans are very ready to go back to Westeros and witness the Dance of the Dragons.