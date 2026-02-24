Jason Momoa Just Gave Us An Update On His Love Life And Kids: 'Everything Has Meaning'

Jason Momoa might be known for commanding the screen as a warrior king or comic book antihero, but a recent street-side interview showed a much softer, and surprisingly sentimental, side of the actor. He took some time off his busy 2026 movie schedule to answer a few fashion questions and give us an update on his love life and kids, which, according to him, "everything has meaning."

The Instagram account @WatchingNewYork recently caught up with Momoa while praising him as a “man of legendary style, street style,” asking about the meaning behind his layered, lived-in look. What followed was a window into how deeply personal his everyday armor really is. Momoa explained:

You know, my Carhartts, I’ve had since I was in high school… you know, the first time my daughter painted, she had a little paint marks on there, cool and then, know the holes you know run from the cops and get caught on a fucking chainlink fence… so a lot of things, it’s like a bit of my armor… She [his daughter] made this [heart-shaped necklace] when she was little yeah, she cut out a little heart, always had that for my daughter, so everything I got has a meaning to it.

It’s very Momoa coded. Rugged, a little chaotic, but undeniably heartfelt. The Aquaman star isn’t just throwing on vintage workwear for aesthetic points. Those paint stains from his daughter’s first art project? Memories. The worn fabric and patched-up holes? Chapters of his life. The small heart necklace his daughter made? Permanent.

What stands out most is the intention. The scuffs and stitching might look accidental from the outside, but to him, they’re markers of time. His wardrobe isn’t just about style. It’s emotional armor. When asked more broadly about how life is going, including his romantic life, the Conan the Barbarian lead answered without hesitation:

You know, very much in love… my kids are in a really beautiful place right now.

He didn't give a vague answer or become evasive. He says he’s in love, and more importantly, that his kids are doing well.

The Game of Thrones alum shares his daughter, Lola, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. Although the pair finalized their divorce in 2024, he has repeatedly made it clear that being a father remains the foundation of his life. If anything, this recent interview underscores that point. His children aren’t simply a part of his world — they influence how he moves through it, right down to what he wears and the stories he carries with him.

Momoa's personal life has shifted noticeably over the past few years. In early 2022, he and Bonet announced their separation, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting. The divorce was settled relatively quickly. Shortly after, he was briefly linked to actress Eiza González, though reports indicated the relationship ended within months as they were in different places in their lives.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Lucasfilm)

By May 2024, the Road to Paloma actor went public on Instagram with his new girlfriend, Andor actress and rumored Wonder Woman consideration, Adria Arjona, confirming their relationship in a low-key but unmistakable way. Since then, the two have largely kept things private, though they occasionally appear in one another’s social media posts. Most recently, Arjona showed up in a celebratory post Momoa shared after landing the role of DC’s Lobo, a subtle but supportive nod to her partner’s upcoming DC movie role.

Through all of it, the divorce, new relationships, and major career milestones, Momoa’s message has stayed the same. Love and fatherhood come first for him, and at this point in his life, both appear to be in a good place.