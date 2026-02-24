I Thought It Was The Back Cutout That Made Kate Hudson’s BAFTAs Dress So Special. Then, I Saw The Train

Plenty of people watched the BAFTAs on the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday to see which of the best films of 2025 would win top honors, but there were plenty of celebrity fashion-related reasons to tune in as well. I didn’t think anyone could top the simple elegance of Emma Stone’s ribcage-baring gown, but Kate Hudson certainly gave her a run for her money in a red dress that featured a back cutout and gorgeous train.

Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — the British equivalent of the Oscars — for her performance in Song Sung Blue. While she didn’t take home a trophy (Jessie Buckley took that for giving the “performance of the year” in Hamnet), she was a winner all the same in her satin Prada gown:

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

The actress — who is also nominated for an Academy Award at next month’s ceremony — sported an off-the-shoulder red satin number with a cinched waist that flowed all the way to the floor. As you can see in the Instagram post above, she turns around to reveal a mostly backless dress, the strip of fabric over her shoulders creating a gorgeous cutout.

I thought that might be the most noteworthy aspect of the gown, but then the video shows her walking forward to reveal a train that could only be described as regal — even as she was in the presence of actual royalty, with Prince William and Kate Middleton attending the BAFTAs.

Kate Hudson pulled her hair back into a bun that screamed Old Hollywood glam, and she accessorized with Chaumet jewelry, per WWD.

The actress never fails to impress with her fashion choices, and she seems to be picking from a warmer palette recently. Last month she showed off a flattering red sheer number, as well as a bright red minidress with another long train for the Critics Choice Awards.

Kate Hudson also reunited with longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow recently to present her an award, matching the Marty Supreme star in pink.

Speaking of Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance at the BAFTAs, and while Chalamet may have left without a trophy, he did receive plenty of weird British snacks, courtesy of host Alan Cumming. This awards show is always full of surprises — like having Paddington Bear present an award.

It’s always amazing to see what looks these talented actors cook up during awards season, and luckily the fun’s not over yet! We’ll see Kate Hudson again, as she’s received her second Oscar nomination this year — an honor she’s very deserving of, in our own Hugh Scott’s opinion — after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for Almost Famous.

Will she win? What will she be wearing? Tune in at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC to see all of the Academy Awards fashion and trophy winners.