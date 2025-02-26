House Of The Dragon Is Adding One Thing From The Books That Game Of Thrones Left Out, And Fans Already Have All The Theories

The world of Westeros is packed with rich lore, but Game of Thrones' creative team often had to streamline George R.R. Martin’s sprawling mythology. Now, its prequel House of the Dragon is leaning into more of the author’s intricate world-building, and showrunner Ryan Condal teased the addition of a long-referenced, never-before-seen object from the books in HOTD Season 3, sparking intense speculation from die-hard fans. Let’s jump into some of the theories.

Ryan Condal Teases a Mysterious Season 3 Prop

During an episode of The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, a podcast centered on movie props and design, Condal discussed the extensive world-building in House of the Dragon and hinted at a prop that book fans will instantly recognize once it shows up in the anticipated season. Condal explained:

We have some very specific things we have to build, and one of them is a very in-world thing that we've heard a lot about over the course of the books, but we haven't, in my mind, really ever seen on screen in a specific way. It's a smaller detail… but I just thought it was cool. It's one of those things where you just have to go read all the little snippets that are in the books and you try to put the thing together, figure out, you know, take all the information you have and then connect dots as best you can and then fill in the rest. Much like doing an adaptation… So excited to see that come along, it's a fun one.

When asked if there was a specific prop he "had" to include, Condal apparently smiled ear to ear and added:

This thing. This thing I’m talking about. Yeah, it's good.

That was all the positivity it took for fans to start digging through Fire & Blood, all the short stories set in Westeros, and of course the A Song of Ice and Fire novels to try and suss out exactly what this mystery object could be.

Here's Why Fans Think It’s a Glass Candle

Over on Reddit, the most popular theory seems to be that Condal is referring to a Valyrian glass candle, a magical object that’s never made it to screen despite its significance in Martin’s books.

One Reddit user, @Nigma_, pointed to the show’s increasing focus on Oldtown in the upcoming installment and suggested:

So a prop that isn't too important for the plot but was mentioned multiple times in the books and hasn't appeared yet on TV… Since Oldtown will seemingly be featured more in Season 3, I'm thinking about something from there, maybe a glass candle?

Other fans quickly jumped on board. User @JoesShittyOs simply stated:

I’m gonna go with a glass candle.

Meanwhile, @NoLime7384 agreed. Adding:

Yeah, one of the greens in the Hightower has one I’m sure.

For those unfamiliar, glass candles are legendary Valyrian artifacts crafted from dragon glass (obsidian) and are rumored to possess magical properties. In the books, they are said to have once burned brightly in the days of Valyria, allowing their users to see across vast distances, communicate telepathically, and even influence dreams.

During the flagship Westeros saga's timeline, they were believed to be long dormant—until they mysteriously reignited. Theories suggest that powerful magic is tied to them, making their potential inclusion in HotD particularly intriguing.

Why Glass Candles Make Sense For Season 3

Unlike Game of Thrones, which often downplayed supernatural elements, the series centered around the Dance of the Dragons has embraced the mystical side of Martin’s world. The show has already featured Daemon’s Weirwood visions and the Green Man at Harrenhal, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the latest batch of episodes further explored the magic that lingers in Westeros.

If a glass candle appears, it could have major implications for:

House Hightower – The family ruling Oldtown has long been rumored to have access to secret knowledge and magic. If the show explores their role in the Dance of the Dragons, a glass candle could symbolize their hidden influence.

– The family ruling Oldtown has long been rumored to have access to secret knowledge and magic. If the show explores their role in the Dance of the Dragons, a glass candle could symbolize their hidden influence. Helaena Targaryen’s Visions – Fans have speculated that Helaena has prophetic abilities. A glass candle might explain how she perceives the future and tie into the show’s ongoing mystical themes.

– Fans have speculated that Helaena has prophetic abilities. A glass candle might explain how she perceives the future and tie into the show’s ongoing mystical themes. The Targaryens’ Connection to Prophecy – Many members of the Targaryen family tree have been linked to dreams and visions, and the presence of a glass candle could reinforce this aspect of their lineage.

If glass candles do appear in the next chapter, it could be one of the biggest expansions of House of the Dragon’s magical elements to date. It might also set the stage for future projects in The Song of Ice and Fire universe, such as HBO’s upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will be the next new Game of Thrones spinoff.

Since Seven Kingdoms (which GRRM is really happy with) is set around 100 years after the Targaryen-centered prequel, introducing glass candles now could help establish their lingering presence in Westeros, leading into the era of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg—future King Aegon V Targaryen.

Fans will have to wait for House of the Dragon Season 3, which is currently expected to premiere sometime in 2026. If only we had a Valyrian glass candle, we might be able to see a more concrete release date. In the meantime, check out our 2025 TV schedule to discover other exciting shows coming to the small screen.