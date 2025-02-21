1923’s Julia Schlaepfer Had An Iconic Reaction When I Said Alex Reminds Me Of Kelly Reilly’s Beth From Yellowstone
Alex has 'that fiery Beth thing.’
When I started watching 1923, I was constantly wondering if the ensemble based some of their performances on the Yellowstone cast considering many of their characters are related. Notably, I’ve always thought Alex had a lot of Beth Dutton in her. So, I decided to ask the actress who plays the woman who just married into the Dutton family, Julia Schlaepfer, about this comparison, and she had an iconic response.
So, here’s the situation. We don’t actually know if Alex is related to Beth, because we don’t know if she and Spencer continue the Dutton legacy. However, there’s no doubt that the two characters are comparable. They’re both fiery, they’re both headstrong, they're both fiercely independent, and they’re both beloved by fans. Therefore, when I told this to Schlaepfer during our chat about Season 2 ahead of its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, she responded with:
While I don’t think Alex smokes as many cigarettes as Beth and I doubt she knows anything about ranching (yet), they are both outspoken, confident, no-nonsense people.
While we don’t know if Alex is the great ancestor of Kelly Reilly’s character, as Schlaepfer pointed out, there are 100% intentional parallels, which is incredible, as she explained:
I have a feeling we’ll be seeing even more of that “firey Beth thing” in Season 2 too. With Alex and Spencer being separated and winter hitting the Duttons hard, challenges are inevitable. And like Beth, Schlaepfer’s character is ready to fight her way through it.
We saw that happen in Season 1, as the actress explained below:
Isn't that iconic? I love that she would fight back and let Alex save herself. It's very Beth-coded. Also, like Beth, Alex is committed to her loved ones, especially Spencer, and she seems to be willing to do just about anything to find and protect him.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, the question is: Did Beth inherit these qualities from Alex? Alex and Spencer may be the great-grandparents of Beth, Kayce, Jamie (kind of) and Lee. However, we don’t know that for sure. It’s also possible that Elizabeth and Jack are the direct ancestors of the main Yellowstone characters. However, no matter what, there’s no denying the Beth that lives in Alex.
To see this comparison I’m absolutely obsessed with, you can stream 1923 – which will begin dropping new episodes on Sunday, February 23 – with a Paramount+ subscription and Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription. Trust me, I’m pretty sure you’ll immediately be able to see that “firey Beth thing” in Alex, just like Julia Schlaepfer and I do.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Severance' Season 2 Interviews With Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Christopher Walken And More
The Penguin’s Rhenzy Feliz Shared With Us The Biggest Challenge Of Shooting Victor’s Death Scene, And How Colin Farrell’s Oz Look Helped Him