Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti Tells Us The Hilarious Story Behind How He Ended Up Jumping Into A Trash Can At The End Of The ‘Smoking’ Episode
The story behind Jacob's chaotically hilarious moment.
Spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 4 – “Smoking” – are ahead. If you haven’t seen it, you can stream all new episodes with a Hulu subscription the day after they air on ABC.
“Moving at the speed of fun,” is how Chris Perfetti described filming Abbott Elementary, and that mentality was on full display in the hysterical final moments of “Smoking,” the episode that just aired on the 2024 TV schedule. As you might recall, at the end of the episode all about how to address smoking and drug use in schools, Jacob tries to give up vaping. However, in the final minutes, as he’s throwing the pen away, he literally dives into the trash can to get it back before actually giving it up. It was a laugh-out-loud gag, and now the actor behind Jacob has shared the story of how it happened.
While Perfetti did note that picking a favorite scene was like “picking a favorite child,” when it came to “Smoking” this scene of him jumping into the trash to retrieve his vape that included the entire cast stood out, as he told me:
Watching the scene, you can tell that it was a blast, and it turns out, it was also somewhat spontaneous. While the majority of what makes it to the screen in Abbott is scripted, the cast is full of talented improvisers. Jacob diving into the trash ended up being an idea they had on the day, as Perfetti said:
Again, while Perfetti said the majority of the show is scripted -- the writers “are just hitting it out of the park over and over again,” he said -- there are magical improvised moments like this occasionally.
Along with Jacob being Janine and Gregory’s biggest shipper, and his “oh my god is a woman" scene, this sequence of him jumping into the trash to retrieve his vape pen has become one of my favorite moments from the history teacher.
Mr. Johnson and Gregory catching Jacob's legs, while Janine, Barbara, Ava and Melissa react was truly hilarious. Since Janine is at the district now, we don’t get as many moments with the entire ensemble together, and “Smoking” puts them all in the same building again. Ending the episode at this point was perfection, and learning from Chris Perfetti that it happened on the day makes it even better.
I’m sure we’ll get more hilarious moments like this one as we continue to watch Season 3 of Abbott Elementary. But, while I wait for the next episode to drop on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, I’ll be thinking about this hysterical scene at the end of a truly hilarious episode where Jacob dove into the trash to save his vape pen.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
