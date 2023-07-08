How Adam Devine Prepped For His Pierce Brosnan Kissing Scene In Netflix’s The Out-Laws

A scene of intimacy can be daunting, whether it’s just a little kiss or something much more intense. For Adam Devine , his time filming the new Netflix comedy The Out-Laws came with a fun challenge in that arena, as he had to get up close and personal with a movie legend. Not once, but twice, does the man get to kiss Pierce Brosnan in this action rom-com, which leads one to wonder, how do you prepare for that?

Well, it apparently involves not a lot of thought, but some over-the-counter cosmetic magic instead. At least, that’s what I was told when speaking with Devine and his co-star Nina Dobrev on behalf of this weekend’s release of The Out-Laws. The romantic action/comedy is part of what’s new on Netflix in July, and the three of us dug into some of the exciting feats that came with the territory.

So when I asked Adam Devine how he readied himself to kiss a man who’s undoubtedly one of the most charming movie stars we have today, this is what he shared with CinemaBlend:

I used tons of chapstick, because I wanted to be a couple of soft little pillows for him to land upon. You know, I didn’t think about it at all. It was just like, ‘Oh, today’s the kissing day.’ And I don’t think Pierce really thought about it. I think he tries to not think about it now.

Despite the intense charm of The Thomas Crown Affair actor, there’s no romance behind this pair of moments between Devine and Brosnan. Actually, it all starts with the former James Bond introducing himself to his future son-in-law with a surprise kiss rather than a firm and traditional handshake.

It’s a moment that cashes in on that gregarious charm Pierce Brosnan has been known for, while also throwing Adam Devine’s Owen off guard. So one could see why this Workaholics veteran wouldn’t want to overthink the moment, as the closest he can get to Owen’s shock and surprise, the better. Also, Devine probably realized, like any sane person with a Netflix subscription , that there’s no “being ready” for kissing Pierce Brosnan. It’s just a situation you need to dive into and report about afterwards.

As the cast of The Out-Laws includes people like Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin and Michael Rooker, you can already think of some of the crazy stuff this ensemble has done for other projects. This comedy’s leading man is no exception to that roster of achievements, as Devine did do full-frontal nudity for his previous Netflix movie Game Over, Man!. So really, how crazy was two kisses with the fifth James Bond?

While he may not have consciously prepared himself for the craziness of Happy Madison’s latest endeavor in the streaming realm, the actor did have the right stuff needed to return that kiss in a huge callback gag. I won’t spoil the fun as to how Adam Devine bookends his Pierce Brosnan kiss. I will, however, encourage you to check out The Out-Laws for yourself, as it’s currently streaming on Netflix.