The Out-Laws Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The first half of the 2023 Netflix movie schedule saw intense action thrillers like Extraction 2 and comedies like You People, and the second part of the year gets underway with a movie, Tyler Spindel’s The Out-Laws, that includes elements found in both of those releases. The movie, which stars Adam DeVine as a bank manager who believes his future in-laws are notorious bank robbers, is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription , and there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen the actors before.

Below is a breakdown of the major players from The Out-Laws cast, which includes one of the best actors to play James Bond , a Tony Award-winning actress, a XXX: Return of Xander Cage star, and some comedy legends. Let’s break it all down now…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam DeVine (Owen)

First up is Adam DeVine, who appears in The Out-Laws as Owen, a bank manager whose future in-laws are believed to be a pair of criminals named the “Ghost Bandits.”

Best known for his portrayal of Adam DeKamp on the Comedy Central series, Workaholics, DeVine has also had a major role in the Pitch Perfect movies (as well as the Peacock spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin). Over the years, the actor has led shows like Adam DeVine’s House Party, Uncle Grandpa, Green Eggs and Ham, and countless others. His film credits include everything from Nancy Meyers’ The Intern to Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedilics, and so much more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nina Dobrev (Parker)

Nina Dobrev appears as Owen’s fiancée, Parker, who ends up being held hostage after one of her parents’ latest scores ticks off the wrong person.

Dobrev has been a well-known name in the world of TV for the past couple of decades thanks to roles on shows like Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Vampire Diaries, on which she played not one, but two different characters throughout the series’ run . Over the years, the actress has also appeared in movies like XXX: Return of Xander Cage, The Perks of Being a Wallflower adaptation , Chloe, and a couple dozen others.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pierce Brosnan (Billy McDermott)

Next up is Pierce Brosnan, who plays Parker’s bank-robbing dad, Billy McDermott.

Though instantly recognizable from his four James Bond movies (a role that is addressed in The Out-Laws trailer), Brosnan has a ton of other credits that would have made a great career even without having 007 tied to his name. Shows like Remington Steele, movies like Mrs. Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair, and the Mamma Mia! musicals, all quickly come to mind. The actor has even appeared in several 007 video games throughout his career, including 2004’s James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing, which featured his voice in addition to his likeness.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen Barkin (Lilly McDermott)

Ellen Barkin shows up in The Out-Laws as Lilly McDermott, Owen’s soon-to-be mother-in-law and an accomplished bank robber.

Over the years, Barkin has made a name for herself on the big screen, on a number of TV shows, and in Broadway performances like the one in The Normal Heart, for which she earned a Tony Award. If you’re a fan of movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous, Ocean’s Thirteen, and even The Big Easy, then you more than likely recognized the actress. The same can be said about shows like The New Normal, Animal Kingdom, and the Peacock original series , Poker Face.

(Image credit: Netfliix)

Michael Rooker (FBI Agent Roger Oldham)

Michael Rooker portrays Roger Oldham, an FBI agent hot on the trail of the Ghost Bandits and their latest escapades.

From his appearances in some of the best Marvel movies to his time in The Walking Dead cast , there are a lot of reasons why Rooker looks so familiar. One of the best and most prolific character actors of our time, the frequent James Gunn collaborator has done a little bit of everything over the years, including classics like JFK, Eight Men Out, and even Cliffhanger, to name only a few. Seriously, he’s done it all.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Richard Kind (Neil)

Richard Kind is another prolific actor appearing in the film, where he can be seen playing Owen’s father, Neil.

Fans of Pixar movies like Inside Out, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 3, and various other animated classics will more than likely recognize Kind’s voice as soon as he comes on screen in the new Netflix movie. The same can be said about those who have long watched Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spin City, and even some of the best episodes of Scrubs . There’s a chance that everyone reading this has seen or heard Kind over the years.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Julie Hagerty (Margie)

Julie Hagerty appears in The Out-Laws as Owen’s mom, Margie.

If you’re a fan of classic parody movies, then you’ll surely remember Hagerty from her portrayal of Elaine Dickinson in Airplane! and its 1982 sequel. Over the years, Hagerty has popped up in movies like What About Bob?, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Instant Family, and most recently, A Christmas Story Christmas.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lil Rel Howery (Tyree)

Next up is Lil Rel Howery, who shows up as Tyree, one of Owen’s co-workers at the bank.

Over the course of the past decade, Howery has become one of the most recognizable faces in comedy thanks to scene-stealing performances in movies like Get Out, Uncle Drew, and even Bird Box. The actor and comedian has also had a successful TV career as well, with roles on series like The Carmichael Show, Insecure, Craig of the Creek, and in his own short-lived sitcom titled Rel.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Poorna Jagannathan (Rehan)

Poorna Jagannathan takes on the role of Rehan, a dangerous criminal who takes Parker hostage after her parents’ latest bank robbery.

Fans of another Netflix original, Never Have I Ever, will surely recognize Jagannathan from her portrayal of Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, but she has a ton of other credits to her name. Over the years, she has appeared on shows like Ramy, Gypsy, The Night Of, House of Cards, Royal Pains, and multiple others. As far as her film credits are concerned, the actress has been in movies like The Weather Man, The Circle, and Share. She’s also slated to appear in the upcoming adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down .

(Image credit: NBC)

Lauren Lapkus (Phoebe)

Lauren Lapkus plays Phoebe, another manager at Owen’s bank.

Lapkus has appeared in a number of Netflix productions throughout her career, including the 2020 romantic comedy, The Wrong Missy, and one of the streamer’s first original shows, Orange is the New Black. Over the years, she has also landed roles in movies like Happiest Season, Opening Night, and Jurassic World.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Laci Mosley (Marisol)

Next up is Laci Mosley, who appears in The Out-Laws as Marisol, an employee at Owen’s bank.

If you are a fan of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Paramount+ original series iCarly, or Lopez vs Lopez, then you should definitely recognize her. Over the years, Mosley has also made small appearances on everything from Insecure to Kenan and Better Call Saul to Sherman’s Showcase.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blake Anderson (RJ)

And then there is Blake Anderson, who appears as Owen’s cousin, RJ.

Over the years, Anderson has worked with his The Out-Laws co-star Adam DeVine a number of times, with their biggest collaboration being the long-running Workaholics, which they co-created more than a decade ago. Anderson was also a major part of the 2018 Netflix movie, Game Over, Man! alongside DeVine and their longtime collaborator, Anders Holm.

Well, this about catches us up with The Out-Laws cast. The movie is currently streaming, but if you want to know more about other titles that will soon come to a streaming service or theater near you, check out our 2023 movie schedule .

Stream The Out-Laws on Netflix.