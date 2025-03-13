I Admire Amanda Seyfried's Determination To Make Mamma Mia 3 Happen, But Even She Has Questions About What's Going On With Meryl Streep

I think it’s safe to say that for the time being, and until at least Wicked For Good’s arrival on the 2025 movie schedule , musicals are back, baby! Universal’s crazy popular hit known as the first Wicked has raked in a ton of money, awards recognition, and cultural cache since its release late last year, which means we might see more projects of the all singing and dancing variety.

So of course, I had to use that fact to ask the wonderful Amanda Seyfried if that joyous occasion has gotten the world any closer to seeing Mamma Mia 3. Through her response, and some other coincidental developments, I think that this Mean Girls legend is going to leave her fans with a song in their hearts for, at least, a decade.

Mamma Mia 3 Is ‘Gonna Happen,’ According To Amanda Seyfried

As we were on hand to talk about her new Peacock subscription driver Long Bright River, both myself and her co-star Nicholas Pinnock were curious about that very subject. You have to admit, when you have Cher talking up a Mamma Mia sequel as recently as last fall, that topic is still very buzzworthy indeed.

But as Seyfried filled CinemaBlend in on her dedication to making it happen, even she wasn’t sure how Meryl Streep would fit in. Here’s what she had to say:

Amanda Seyfried: "I think Mamma Mia 3 will be madness, because we have two different casts. I don't know where everybody will be. I don't know if Meryl's going to be dead or alive."

Nicholas Pinnock: "But all we want to know is, is it gonna happen?"

Amanda Seyfried: "Yeah. It's gonna happen within the next 12 years, for sure."

Put it on the poster, Universal: “Mamma 3-ia, coming to theaters by no later than 2037!” Now before you start to get worried about the health of Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, I don’t think that’s what Amanda Seyfried meant by her remark. Rather I think she was referring to the fact that 2018’s Godfather -influenced follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again saw Streep’s character Donna killed offscreen, just as Sophie (Seyfried) was about to have her own child.

That viewpoint tracks, as the “two different casts” comment probably hints at how Mamma Mia 3 would presumably continue to follow the parallel stories of Donna and Sophie's journeys into motherhood. We’d potentially see a setup where Sophie's reading more into her mother’s diaries while raising her son Donny. Those exploits would allow for both Meryl Streep and Lily James’ incarnations of Donna and the Dynamos’ frontwoman herself to return in a clearly heartwarming narrative.

As for Amanda Seyfried’s hypothetical 2037 deadline, I think that the Mean Girls legend is setting a timeline that puts herself closer to the age Meryl Streep was when playing Donna in the 2008 original. That would hopefully be a huge full circle moment that allows Seyfried’s dream Mamma Mia 3 musical number to take shape, while also allowing her to impress her Mamma Mia obsessed daughter even more.

Amanda Seyfried Might Also Be Up For Taking Part Of Mamma Mia’s 2025 Broadway Revival

As if anyone needed another sign that Mamma Mia 3 needs to happen, it should be noted that we’re now in the pre-sale period for the Broadway revival of the show that started it all. Going into this interview with that knowledge also had me primed to ask if Amanda Seyfried would want to join the production, even if it was just on a limited time basis.

The answer she gave CinemaBlend is so fun, you really need to watch it unfold for yourself:

The future of Mamma Mia is looking bright, and should Wicked For Good hit as well as the first half did, that statement could improve in value. Then again, if Mamma Mia crossed $500 million at the box office in the summer of The Dark Knight, I'd say it's still a safe bet to start talking out a plan. People just want an excuse to sing “Waterloo” in the streets once again, and why should they be denied?

While this is yet another sequel waiting game to be played, Amanda Seyfried fans still have something to partake in for the moment. Her dramatic limited series Long Bright River is now streaming on Peacock, and it makes for a compelling binge of heartbreaking family drama. And if either Mamma Mia 3 or Ms. Seyfried's hypothetical Broadway gig should happen, you know CinemaBlend will share the good news faster than you can ask "Does your mother know?"