Cher Gives Optimistic Update On Mamma Mia! 3 And Reveals One Hope She Has For A Threequel

The triple threat that is Cher has been unstoppable for six decades, and counting. She’s endlessly talented and fun to watch whether it’s through her ever-evolving music career or catching her in her best movie and television roles . Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again wouldn’t have been the same without her even though she only had a few scenes. The thought of a threequel with more Cher time would be great, and it seems like it’s a possibility, according to the memoirist.

The Mermaids star chatted with Entertainment Weekly about her new book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, and shared some promising news about the beloved jukebox musical-turned-movie’s threequel. She revealed that Mamma Mia 3 is highly possible and she’d love to reprise her role as Ruby Sheridan, mother to Donna (Meryl Streep/Lily James) and grandmother to Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). She said:

We're talking about it. I don't know when they're going to do it, but I know they're talking about it.

Cher confirming what Judy Craymer, the creator of the musical and the two movies, hinted at the possibility of a third last year , is really reaffirming. I think that I, along with many other fans are more than ready for Mamma Mia to turn into a trilogy and completely behind Craymer’s push for a third.

The Moonstruck star went on to add that she continues to push for Meryl Streep’s return as Donna. And even though (Streep’s) Donna was killed off in the sequel, somehow I think it is possible to see the Julie & Julia star dancing alongside her past castmates in the future. Cher shared of her Streep campaign:

I keep saying, 'Meryl, you've got to come back.’ 'It'll be fun. You'll have a good time. You'll be able to sing.'

I’m not holding my breath or anything but even the It’s Complicated star has spoken about how she’d be into signing on to the third installment, if possible. She’s even shared some theories of how her matriarchal role could return to the ABBA musical. The commitment to the series is there, and if any two stars could pull something as wild as this off, it’d be Streep and Cher. The reality of it probably boils down to the Only Murders in the Building cast member’s scheduling, especially now with the announced sequel to another Streep classic, The Devil Wears Prada.

When three will officially land, time will tell but other cast members have only spoken well of the continuing series. Stellan Skarsgård, who plays love interest, Bill, initially thought the idea was absurd but ended up having a ball with his castmates. Seyfried revealed that she’s always loved ABBA and it's a favorite among her family, she’s even shared her future hopes she has for Sophie .

Hopefully, Cher or any of the cast continue to give exciting and promising updates on the future of the Hotel Villa Donna and everyone who lives there. I, and many other fans are ready for the threequel, hopefully Streep included!

