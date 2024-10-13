Amanda Seyfried Reveals One Thing She Wants To Do If Mamma Mia 3 Happens, And I Honestly Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Done It Already

It’s already been 6 years since the sequel to Mamma Mia was released in theaters, and it seems fans are itching to catch a metaphorical flight back to Greece. After Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was a low-key box office smash, conversations immediately turned to the possibility of a third Mamma Mia movie . The challenge lies in getting the original cast to return. When it comes to Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie Sheridan, she has one requirement should she reprise her role, and I can’t believe this hasn’t been done already.

Cast members and producers alike have said they would be down to return to the fictional Grecian island of Kalokairi, including Seyfried. However, The Dropout actress told The Spotlight via EW that if Sophie’s story is to continue, she has one essential song request for her character:

My dream in general is to sing 'Mamma Mia,' because I have not. It was Meryl's song, and it was Lily's song. I think Sophie needs a shot because that is my favorite song. It's my daughter's favorite song, too. It's always been my favorite song. … It's like the energy behind it. It's a bop.

There have been two entire movies, HOW has Seyfried’s main character not sung the title track? Now we need a threequel greenlit.

Despite Sophie being a main character, the movie's focus is on her mom, Donna. Lucky for us, Mamma Mia 2 ended with Sophie and Sky having a baby. If that doesn’t set up the perfect plot, I don’t know what does. The idea of Mamma Mia 3 telling Donna’s mother’s story (played by Cher) was thrown around, but I think we should give Sophie the chance to tell her story as a mamma and give the Jennifer’s Body actress a chance to sing “Mamma Mia”.

Besides, how can the producers say no to this movie when fans have loudly voiced their desire to have Sabrina Carpenter play Sophie’s daughter? The “Espresso” singer recently covered the iconic title song from the musical on her Short 'n Sweet Tour. Fans immediately started calling for the casting, and news reached Seyfried who told ABC News she would love to sing alongside the blonde pop star.

Now I’m convinced this needs to happen, especially given Carpenter has acted before both on stage and on-screen. Not to mention she has clearly shown she’s got the pipes to do ABBA justice. Thank you for the music, Sabrina.

In my ideal world, I would love to see the whole lineage of Sheridan women back on the screen together, including Lily James, who played an incredible young Donna. The hardest to work in would be Meryl Streep, whose Donna died between films, but made a brief reappearance via Sophie’s imagination to sing a heartfelt rendition of “My Love, My Life.” However, The Devil Wears Prada actress said she would be down to do another Mamma Mia and even had a few silly ideas herself on how to get around the whole “death” factor .

Sounds like Mamma Mia creator Judy Craymer, who has admitted to quietly working on a third script, has half the hard work done with all these ideas floating around. But I’ll be damned if I don’t get to see Amanda Seyfried live out her dream!