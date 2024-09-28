Amanda Seyfried Detailing Why Her Daughter Is 'Obsessed' With Mamma Mia! Is The Most Wholesome Thing

Imagine not only discovering the musical masterpiece that is the Mamma Mia! movies for the first time, but your own mother being Sophie Sheridan. That was recently the experience of Amanda Seyfried’s seven-year-old daughter, Nina, who is apparently now super into her mommy’s most popular films.

This is the most wholesome news, especially for fellow Mamma Mia! fans. Check out what Amanda Seyfriend recently shared with People about how her eldest child got super into the ABBA jukebox musical that is based on one of those Broadway shows that has run for a crazy amount of time :

My mom showed my daughter, and my daughter is now obsessed, and so she's 7, so she's in second grade, and all her friends are obsessed. So now they're starting to recognize me as Sophie, which is a little weird, but how beautiful.

Seyfried shared the sweet development in her household while talking to People while at the Best Friends Animal Society Gala in New York City. As the actress said, the obsession has everything to do with her mom exposing her to the 2008 movie that is one of those unexpected movies that made over a half a billion at the box office at the time of its release. It may have been over 15 years since the movie came out, but the movie has only become more popular over the years and is considered a modern classic. As Seyfried continued:

I don't think she quite understands it, but she loves it. She loves it!

The original movie, which is currently available to stream with a Max subscription , was one of the actress’ first big roles after finding her first movie with 2004’s Mean Girls. What’s especially sweet about this whole thing is that the film itself is about a daughter who finds out a secret about her mother’s past, through a diary entry and becomes obsessed with finding out who her father is as she prepares to get married.

Seyfried called the experience of bonding with her daughter over Mamma Mia as “trippy”. She also said this:

She loves both of them, she's like, ‘Can we listen to Mamma Mia! right now?’ Even yesterday, and I was like, ‘Yeah, which one, one or two?’

Nina’s most recent pick was the first one, but she’s of course absolutely correct for loving them both. They are both equally as good, but it’s just so much fun to rewatch the 2008 original that became a movie musical phenomenon. Here’s the sweetest part of it all, per Seyfried:

And then we listen, and then she'll be like, ‘No, let's do 'Lay All Your Love On Me.’ And I'm listening to this music with my daughter, who is now understanding and they're appreciating it in a way that.

Can’t you just picture Seyfried and her daughter singing their hearts out to the ABBA song “Lay All Your Love On Me”? What an adorable way for Seyfried to reminisce on one of her biggest roles, and for her daughter to appreciate it. Now here’s hoping Mamma Mia 3 does happen, as one producer suggested it is , so Seyfried has more Mamma Mia to sing and she can visit the set to a franchise she’s now “obsessed” with!