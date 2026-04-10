After Chicago Med Had To Get ‘Permission’ From Dick Wolf For Dr. Charles’ Trippy Episode, Oliver Platt Shared Why The Ending Made Sense

Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of Chicago Med Season 11 in the 2026 TV schedule, called “Altered States” and available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Chicago Med raised the stakes the highest they’ve been since the death-defying crossover event with the Dr. Charles-centric two-parter. Starting with the worst day of Dr. Charles’ life that ended with him having a stroke last week, the story picked up with Dr. Charles undergoing emergency brain surgery in the OR while enduring a dream sequence that seemed to be leading to his demise. The ending revealed Charles had survived, with Goodwin by his side. Oliver Platt and showrunner Allen MacDonald opened up to CinemaBlend about what made sense and what the show needed the approval of Dick Wolf to do.

For as expansive as the Dick Wolf TV universe is by this point, one thing that’s the same across the Law & Order shows, CBS’ FBI and CIA, and One Chicago is that the action is usually pretty straightforward without hallucinations or dream sequences. When I spoke with MacDonald and Platt about all the reasons fans had to worry about Dr. Charles, the showrunner shared that Med actually needed the approval of Wolf himself for such a departure from the usual format:

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Shout out to Wolf Entertainment, specifically Peter Jankowski and Rebecca McGill and the big man himself, Dick Wolf. It's not typical in the Wolf universe to do dream sequences, and I had to pitch it to them, and they were very supportive from the get go, but it was the sort of thing we had to get permission from Dick for and so Rebecca McGill called Dick and she pitched it to him, and he goes, 'I love it!' And then we were off to the races. So thank you to them for their support.

So, if you enjoyed the ride of the two-parer, you can thank Dick Wolf as well as the Chicago Med team! Fortunately, despite the dream sequence more or less involving Dr. Charles getting his affairs in order, the culmination was not his demise, and and fans did not lose one of the only two remaining original series regulars. In fact, the scene that confirmed his survival featured the other remaining regular: S. Epatha Merkerson. Oliver Platt explained why Sharon Goodwin was the right person to be by Charles’ side when he woke up:

It also made a lot of sense to me, because there's a question that's raised during the procedure, that there's a possibility that he could wake up and even though he's been saved, that he could have some deficits, some cognitive deficits, and she's the one that, because they're such good friends, that would have a greater effect on her than maybe even on Charles. So it made sense that she was the one who just wanted to be there when he woke up, not just so that he could see her face, but because she wanted to know. She needed to know. If there was going to be some bad news there, she just wanted to know.

Goodwin had to make the call for Charles to have the surgery that could save his life and all of his faculties… or leave him with, as Oliver Platt noted, “cognitive deficits” that would affect him for the rest of his life. Charles had to make a similar call after she was stabbed last season.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

The showrunner had his own take on why it was important that Sharon was the one by his side when he woke up, and not just that Anna had been awake for two days straight. MacDonald explained:

It's just like a real friendship. It's not a romantic love, but these two love each other, and it's why they argued so deeply, and it's why she's the one that's sitting there when he wakes up. And I meant to kind of contrast the dream sequence of Charles with his three wives, with that a little bit. What he has with her, he never had, probably through some fault of his own, [and] those marriages didn't work out, but he has this lovely, real relationship with Goodwin.

Dr. Charles waking up with some jokes also might not have landed as well with anybody other than his longtime friend, even though they’d fought so bitterly in their last encounter before his stroke. Despite giving her a scare with his first words upon waking, she was sporting a big smile when he started demanding to know where his Jell-o and balloons were. The showrunner went on to tease something that may make fans want to at least rewatch the ending:

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And we tease that he may not be cognitively functioning properly when he first wakes up because he says some things that don't quite make sense, but if you listen very closely, they do make sense, because he's making references to the dreams. But if you're Goodwin, you don't know that.

The words that seemed so random to Goodwin did actually track with Charles’ dream experience. He said: “Anna? Anna, Ripley, thank you. Extinguisher, extinguisher. Thank you, extinguisher.” Is it any wonder that Goodwin was happy to laugh along with him demanding balloons and “threatening” to take the teaching job once it was clear that his mind was fine?

Now, it just remains to be seen how much time (if any) Dr. Charles will take off after the brain surgery. One Chicago is taking an extra week off between episodes in April, so it’s possible that there will be enough of a time jump that he’s back on his feet. For the sake of Hannah, who has been pregnant for well over a year since “The Book of Archer” by this point, I hope there’s not much of a time jump!

Of course, it’s a safe bet that Hannah isn’t heading towards her thirteenth month of pregnancy in-universe, and she is in the preview for what’s ahead. Check:

Chicago Med 11x18 Promo "Things Left Unsaid" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The next new episode of Chicago Med will air on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, as usual. You can also revisit earlier episodes of One Chicago on Peacock now, including the most recent three-part crossover event.