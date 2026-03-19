After Chicago Med Shocked Crossover Viewers With Hannah’s Pregnancy, I Loved Seeing Archer Face Some Hard Truths

Spoilers are ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago Med Season 11 in the 2026 TV schedule, called "The Cost of Living" and available streaming with a Peacock subscription.

A couple of weeks have passed since NBC treated One Chicago fans to a death-defying crossover event, complete with two former fan favorites returning after years away. That said, not everybody who tuned in was a diehard fan who was totally current on the latest events, with NBC giving the crossover a big push during the Olympics to attract new (or lapsed) viewers to the three-parter. Seeing the crossover reactions to Hannah's pregnancy on Chicago Med from surprised viewers left me ready for the hospital drama to address the full implications of Archer's age as a dad-to-be.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Crossover Shock And Awe Over Archer And Hannah

If you were keeping an eye on social media at all while the 2026 One Chicago crossover was airing on March 4, you probably saw P.D. fans rooting for a Jay Halstead redemption, Fire fans fretting over Cruz's fate, and Med fans reacting to Lenox out in the field. But some of the most memorable reactions came from viewers who had fallen off the One Chicago wagon but came back to watch the movie-length event, and from people who had never tuned in to the franchise before the Olympics advertising won them over.

Article continues below

One take that I saw all over X (formerly known as Twitter) on the night of? Shock that Archer was the father of Hannah's baby, which was... fair. For anybody who hasn't spent the last few seasons watching their friendship building to the point of Captain Crunch banter and deciding whether to root for Archer or Ripley, they would have missed all the ways that Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald spent a full season building to the Archer/Hannah baby bombshell. People who assumed that the father of her child would be closer to her own age got a rude awakening.

I for one have been watching on a weekly basis go back to when Archer still didn't even want Hannah in the ED, so I got a kick out of watching returnees learning that he and Hannah were expecting a baby together. That said, it did also make me realize that Med still needed to fully address the reality of Archer's age relative to Hannah's, and Chicago Fire was originally the only series to really maintain continuity with the crossover. "The Cost of Living" delivered just what I was hoping for.

(Image credit: NBC)

A Dying Father Made Archer Face His Future

"The Cost of Living" brought back Jeremy and Esme, with Jeremy still hanging on after his surgery while Esme's water broke early. Hannah did what she could to help Esme's labor along, but there was still no guarantee that Archer and Dr. Kingston (who still seem to be in a relationship) would be able to keep him alive long enough to meet his daughter. Jeremy was going to extra mile to be a dad despite his looming demise by filming videos for Esme to show their daughter during milestone moments of her life.

And it didn't take somebody with the psychiatry skills of Dr. Charles to see when Archer began putting himself in Jeremy's shoes insofar as he likely won't be around for all of his daughter's milestones. Eventually, he admittedly to Hannah that he was doing the math about having a baby at the age of 65. After she tried to reassure him that he's not necessarily going to miss their daughter's wedding day, he told her:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After you told me you were pregnant, I started doing the math. I'm gonna be 65 when she's born. I'm gonna be 83 when she graduates high school, and I can't imagine I'm gonna be walking our daughter down the aisle either... It's okay. I was upset, but today I realized it's not about what I'm gonna miss, because I'm gonna get to raise a daughter with you. How unlikely and miraculous is that?

Credit to Dr. Archer, because I think he just made up for his actions in the crossover with that little speech to Hannah! When he takes the time to process his worries instead of lashing out, it's easy to remember why Hannah was on board to have a baby with him in the first place. They were always an "unlikely" pairing, but Archer also saying that their plans to raise their daughter together are "miraculous" was pretty sweet.

I don't doubt that more complications are on the way for them, but this was a lovely note to end the episode on... and based on the promo, Dr. Charles is the one whose complications are going to be at the forefront in the next new episode. Take a look:

Chicago Med 11x16 Promo "The Book of Charles" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I for one am always on board for Chicago Med taking the time to showcase Oliver Platt as Dr. Charles... so long as the end game isn't Dr. Charles leaving the hospital! There will be a longer wait the usual for the next new episode, as One Chicago is going on a brief break until returning with all new episodes on April 1. In the meantime, you can always revisit earlier episodes streaming on Peacock.