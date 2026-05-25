I Really Need Marshals To Embrace One Element From Yellowstone After Season 1's Finale

Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Marshals are ahead! You can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription .

Marshals has finished its first season on the 2026 TV schedule , and you better believe I’m already thinking about Season 2. In this action-packed finale that gave me Yellowstone flashbacks , we ended on a cliffhanger that made it clear the Weaver family is seemingly going after Kayce, his land and his team. Seeing this evil plan unfold is one of the reasons I was thinking about the flagship show, as a new group came after the Duttons' land. However, it also got me thinking about the OG series, because it’s really time to start using the Train Station again.

The Weaver Family Has Made A Move Against Kayce And The Marshals

At first, it seemed like the Weavers weren’t going to do anything about Kayce turning down their deal to buy East Camp. However, in the same episode where Luke Grimes’ character said no to the deal and decided to stay on his land, Tom Weaver’s right-hand man seemingly orchestrated the hit on Belle and Cal. Then, the season ended with Tate going to Texas with Tom, while Kayce rode off on a horse with Dolly Weaver.

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It’s unclear if anything bad is going to happen to Tate or Kayce immediately; however, it would seem that nothing good is going to come from the Weavers. So, I think it’s time for Kayce to go old school Dutton on them and head back to the Train Station.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Marshals, and other Yellowstone spinoffs, like 1923.

I Think Its Time To Reinstate The Train Station

Let me tell you, I was livid when I learned what this family did. Plus, the fact that the season ends with Cal and Belle being shot at by people who work for the man who took Tate and the woman who is with Kayce is deeply unsettling.

If this were Yellowstone, that family would be headed right for the Train Station . So, I’m really hoping that’s exactly what happens in Season 2 of Marshals. And that’s mostly because they deserve it, but also because I don’t fully understand why it hasn’t really been used yet.

Season 1, Episode 2, did explain what the Train Station was. It was also clear, at least to me, that Kayce wanted to keep his family’s ties to it a secret. He doesn’t need those secrets dug up. However, this new family has come after him and his loved ones, and I think it's time to play dirty.

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It’s not like it’s moved. We know it’s still there, the show told us it was. So, I really hope that Kayce uses it. Not only would it provide an easy out for him to get rid of the Weavers, it would also create another deep tie back to Yellowstone and Kayce’s dad, John.

Over the course of Marshals’ run, John Dutton has been brought up a lot, and both his and Jamie’s mysterious deaths have come up, too. Kayce’s past in the military as well as his tense history with his family, have been important to the show too. By directly using the Train Station as it was in Yellowstone, we’d get another deep tie between the shows, and it could also serve as a good reason to dig up some ghosts for Kayce.

Plus, it’s just a good way to get rid of an enemy, and right now, that’s exactly what Kayce needs to do.