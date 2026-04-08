Chicago Med Gave Fans Huge Reasons To Worry About Dr. Charles, But The EP Is Already Hyping Oliver Platt’s Performance
The crisis looks bad for Dr. Charles, but the showrunner promises great things from Oliver Platt.
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The past week likely felt like a long one for fans of Chicago Med after the previous episode, called “The Book of Charles,” ended on Dr. Charles collapsed in his office and having a stroke. That doesn’t mean Oliver Platt is going to spend all of the next episode just playing an unconscious body, however, as Dr. Charles will be experiencing some dream sequences in the second half of his two-parter in the 2026 TV schedule. Executive producer Allen MacDonald opened up to CinemaBlend about the goal with these episodes, and why fans will be “captivated” by Platt in the next installment on April 8... for better or worse.
It was clear even before “The Book of Charles” aired that it was going to be a deep dive into what makes Dr. Charles tick, after “The Book of Archer” did the same for Dean Archer last season. (You can find both “Book of” episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription.) The new episode on April 8 is called “Altered States,” and the promo (seen below) makes it pretty understandable why. So, what was the showrunner’s goal in going in-depth on Charles after “The Book of Archer” was so pivotal last year?
After promising more “Book of” episodes in the future now that NBC has renewed One Chicago, MacDonald explained:Article continues below
It was evident by the end of “The Book of Charles” that viewers were probably in for a pretty trippy follow-up with “Altered States,” with the psychiatrist dreaming of his late mother while he was having a stroke on the floor of his office to really double down on why this was, as Oliver Platt described it, the worst day of his life. The showrunner went on:
While the two “Book of” episodes so far have been similar insofar as they’re a deep dive into what makes one of Gaffney’s most complicated characters tick, the Dr. Charles-centric story went in some different directions. And not just because Dr. Archer’s episode ended with Captain Crunch and Dr. Charles’ ended with him having another medical emergency! MacDonald elaborated on why viewers didn’t need to see the whole beginning of Dr. Charles’ day like we did with Archer in 2025:
Sign me up for “captivated”! Of course, it’s never a surprise to get a standout performance from Oliver Platt, not least because he and S. Epatha Merkerson are the last series regulars standing from the very beginning of the show. Still, given that his performance in the Season 10 finale, which MacDonald at the time described as a “powerhouse,” was a key part of one of the few Med storylines to ever make me cry, it always seems like a fair bet that a great episode for the actor will be a rough one for his character.
And if you’re not already convinced of that by the showrunner’s comments, check out the promo for “Altered States” below:
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On the plus side, Dr. Charles has Goodwin and Anna on hand to support him if he pulls through, and Dr. Abrams makes up for being a difficult coworker by being an absolutely phenomenal brain surgeon, so Charles is seemingly being treated by the best of the best. But will that be enough, when Season 11 has seemingly been planting the seeds that Charles could be exiting the series one way or another?
Find out with the next new episode of Chicago Med on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. As always, you can also stream episodes next day on Peacock
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
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