The Final Season Of The Office Is Getting Superfan Episodes, And I Have Mixed Feelings

Peacock has been good to The Office fans. Not only does a Peacock subscription get us unlimited access to every season of the beloved NBC workplace comedy series, but for years, the streamer has been adding Superfan episodes -- extended episodes with deleted scenes edited back into them -- one season at a time for our viewing pleasure (or obsession). There are already eight seasons of Superfan episodes available, and I still don't think I'm able to fully wrap my mind around what a gift this has been. It's like getting to watch one of my favorite shows for the first time again. It's still the show I know and love, and the best episodes are still the best episodes, but there are new bits and altered scenes to make it kind of new again.

At long last, the final season of The Office is getting its Superfan episodes. It's cause to celebrate, but I have mixed feelings because it's kind of like the show is ending all over again.

Admittedly, not everything that's changed or added to the Superfan episodes is improving them for the better (I imagine some things were cut for a reason), but overall, it's still a net-win as far as I'm concerned to have these episodes in addition to the originals.

The Office Season 9 Superfan Episodes

The Office Season 9 Superfan Episodes will be available streaming on Monday, January 26.

Season 9 is the final season of the series, which means we'll finally be able to watch Superfan episodes for all nine seasons of The Office, including the series finale.

Superfan episodes include never-before-seen footage, recut scenes and bonus moments not included in the originally-aired episode.

Why I Have Mixed Feelings About Season 9 Arriving

The problem I have is barely a problem. Well, at least, it's not a problem for me in the present. Because as I write this, I'm anticipating more than twenty episodes of The Office Superfan episodes that I haven't already watched several times, including the series finale (and that amazing Michael Scott surprise appearance). The problem is, I know that future-me is going to soak up those episodes faster than an office carpet soaks up a giant pot of spilled chili. And then that's it. This is the ninth and final season of the series, which means once Season 9's Superfan episodes drop, there are no more Superfan eps to look forward to.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Peacock will find other ways to keep those of us who never tire of The Office entertained with new content. Plus, we have Season 2 of The Paper to anticipate. But in a weird way, Season 9's arrival feels like the beginning of the end all over again.

As Andy Bernard once said, "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them." Those of us who experienced The Office during its original run felt that line when it originally aired (and I think we feel it even more every time we rewatch the whole series). If I'm thinking about it, the release of these Superfan episodes on Peacock has been like a new set of good old days. Right now, and until I watch all of Season 9, I'm still in them. I’ll embrace that for a little while longer.