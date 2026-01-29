Fallout: New Vegas Had Multiple Endings, And The Show’s Boss Told Us How That Will Impact The Ending Of Season 2
Fans of the game should be relieved to hear this.
Spoilers for the latest episode of Fallout, “The Handoff,” lie ahead, so proceed with caution.
The end is nigh for Fallout Season 2, as there’s currently only one episode left in this chapter of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic series. Amid the 2026 TV schedule, the fan-favorite show has been serving up thrills and chills, which will culminate in what should be a wild finale. For right now, we can only speculate about what lies ahead for Lucy McLean, Maximus, the Ghoul and more. CinemaBlend was also able to get a sweet tease from one of the series’ showrunners, who weighed in on how the game New Vegas influenced the finale.
A spinoff from the main games in the series, 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas puts players into the shoes of a lowly courier who gets caught in the crosshairs of a dispute between the New California Republic, Caesar’s Legion and the forces of Mr. House. The game now stands as one of the more acclaimed entries in the franchise and is notable for having a few different endings. The conclusions are dependent upon which of the factions the player pledges loyalty to in the end.
Of course, New Vegas has been a major location during the second season of the show, as it serves as the epicenter of Hank McLean’s (and by extension, Mr. House’s machinations). With that in mind, when CinemaBlend spoke to series EP Geneva Robertson-Dworet, we asked about the notion of there being multiple endings for the season like the game. Robertson-Dworet and co. were cognizant of those different conclusions but, for their purposes, they had to approach this story a bit differently:
So Robertson-Dworet and her team didn’t want to take away from any of the endings fans may have arrived at when they played New Vegas. That approach sounds good, but it still leaves a major question on the table, though: how do the writers craft a unique ending without short-changing any of the details from the game? Robertson-Dworet shared the writers’ approach, and it makes sense:
In my humble opinion, this was probably the most sensible way to go about crafting Fallout’s Season 2 finale. Geneva Robertson-Dworet is looking forward to viewers checking out what’s in store:
The stage has been set for a bombastic (no pun intended) finale. During the final moments of “The Handoff,” Lucy – in the hopes of stopping Hank’s mass mind-control plan – infiltrates Vault-Tec’s mainframe, where she finds the severed head of U.S. Representative Diane Welch. Also having reached New Vegas, Maximus – in NCR power armor – takes on ferocious deathclaws, while the Ghoul makes his way into Lucky 38 with the cold fusion relic. Once he uses the relic, Ghoul activates a monitor and is greeted by Mr. House.
With all of those plot threads on the table, there are a number of possibilities here, including the opportunity for some major reunions. It may be hard to predict exactly what’s to come but, at the very least, Robertson-Dworet’s comments suggest fans are in for a satisfying conclusion that doesn’t upend any of the lore from New Vegas. Check out all the action and drama when the Fallout finale debuts for Prime Video subscription holders on Wednesday, February 4.
