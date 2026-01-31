After Rewatching Outlander’s Intense Trailer, I’m Worried Season 8 Brought Back Two Fan Favorites Just To Kill Them Off

The long wait for the eighth and final season of Outlander is nearly over in the 2026 TV schedule, with the premiere on March 6 marking the beginning of the end. The full Outlander Season 8 trailer has released to show some of what has been previewed for so long over hiatus, including the return of a pair of fan favorites who were completely absent from Season 7.

I was originally nothing but excited at the prospect of seeing Fergus and Marsali again, but after rewatching the trailer and catching more details, I’m worried that one or both of them came back just to die. Are we seeing César Domboy and Lauren Lyle again just so that their characters can be ripped away again?

It’s possible that the answers are clearly laid out in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the most recently-published book of the saga by Diana Gabaldon. Then again, the show is ending before the author has finished the saga, so perhaps the fates of Fergus and Marsali are beyond even what readers know. I personally haven’t read that far ahead in the books, so there’s no need to worry about any spoilers below.

The Outlander Season 8 Trailer Offers Troubling Clues

The trailer for the final season (seen above) didn’t deliver any clear clues about Ghost Jamie, which is a mystery that fans have been pondering since the series premiere in 2014. It does offer two minutes of clues for the crises that Claire, Jamie, and the rest of the extended Fraser family will be facing in their final batch of episodes.

Jamie’s decision to leave the war effort after Claire was shot in late Season 7 evidently doesn’t mean the American Revolution will occur far from the Ridge. Between the mention of a real-life battle, a shot of William wearing a redcoat uniform in battle, and Roger seemingly dressed in the uniform of a rebel soldier, the stakes are sky-high for their survival.

Claire is visibly in action as well, but the trailer doesn’t give away much about her stories in Season 8 beyond that she seems to be bonding with Frances. Between all the shots of battlefields, Fraser’s Ridge, and foreboding hints from Frank’s book, there are also some glimpses of Fergus, Marsali, and their family that are pretty troubling.

Take a look at the footage around the 1:47 mark for Fergus in trouble, the 1:54 mark for Marsali sobbing, and keep on reading!

Fergus, His Kids, And A Burning Building

After one sweet shot of Fergus and Marsali together in the calmer first half of the trailer, it looks like their lives will literally be set on fire. There’s a quick clip that seemingly has Fergus escaping a burning building after getting two of his sons to safety. That’d all be well and good considering Outlander historically doesn’t let Frasers burn to death in building fires… except that it looks like Fergus and the kids escaped up on top of a roof with just wooden doors separating them from an inferno.

I’m not an expert on colonial technology, but I’m fairly certain they won’t have a fleet of fire trucks with ladders on top to save them in this situation. Plus, for as much as Fergus has been able to adapt and thrive after losing his hand as a child, the metal prosthetic could be troublesome in a fire.

It’s also dark in the brief clip and Fergus isn’t wearing as many layers as the characters generally do in the 18th century; could this fire have started at night? I can’t help but wonder if the building caught fire accidentally, if it was set on fire deliberately, or if the American Revolution came to their doorstep and the fighting caused a fire.

Based on the Battle of King’s Mountain being mentioned by Jamie and real-life history telling us that battle happened in 1780, I’m assuming that this sequence with Fergus and his kids happens in 1779 or 1780, give or take. Could this be a death sequence for Fergus and/or some of his and Marsali’s children?

Well, I certainly hope not, but a shot of Marsali later in the trailer doesn’t really support the whole family escaping unscathed.

Marsali Is Sobbing Without Her Husband Or Kids

I might need the rest of hiatus to fully prepare for what looks like a gutting performance from Lauren Lyle in this scene. Marsali is collapsed on the floor and sobbing, with Brianna seemingly trying to comfort her surrogate sister-in-law while crying herself.

If not for the glimpses of Fergus and the kids on top of a burning building in the trailer, I might have been able to convince myself that Marsali is just really upset about them losing whatever was in the building that caught fire, and maybe Brianna was just crying out of an overwhelming sense of empathy.

But those shots of Fergus and the kids were in the trailer. With Marsali looking more devastated than Bree, it seems like she suffered the greatest loss that led them to their position on the floor. Brianna looks as sad as she would to lose Fergus or any of her nieces and nephews; Marsali looks like she could be a wife and/or mother mourning.

I can also see the potential loss of Fergus adding to Jamie telling Claire that if he dies, she and the rest of the time travelers should go back to their own time. But hey, maybe I’m wrong and I’m reading those scenes out of order without life-saving context.

Is There Still Hope?

Perhaps Marsali only thinks she lost her family in a fire, and we learn that Fergus and their sons made it out. I took issue with Outlander giving Claire a brush with death in Season 7 when she obviously wasn’t going to die, but I’ll probably have nothing to complain about if somebody survives a brush with death in this situation.

For better or worse, we’ll find out soon what fate befalls Fergus, Marsali, and their kids in the final season of Outlander. Tune in to Starz on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 8 premiere, or stream via the Starz app and on-demand platforms.

It’s possible that Fergus and Marsali won’t appear until later in the season beyond the premiere, but I will give an A+ to Starz for compiling a trailer with plenty to discuss in just two minutes. You can also revisit earlier seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription now.