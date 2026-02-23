Sam Heughan Reveals The 'Embarrassing' Outlander Memento He Kept

The beginning of the end of the long Outlander saga will arrive soon in the 2026 TV schedule, with the eighth and final season set to premiere on March 6. The Starz drama still has plenty of loose ends to tie off, and fans can only speculate at this point about whether we'll get the answers we're hoping for about Ghost Jamie and whether two beloved characters are only being brought back for tragedy. Leading man Sam Heughan has already settled one question, however, when he revealed the "embarrassing" memento he kept from his eight seasons as Jamie Fraser.

Sam Heughan opened up about wrapping his time on Outlander in an interview with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend. He shared that one thing he kept actually went above and beyond what he originally wanted to take when filming finished:

It's embarrassing, in my office I have a full Jamie Fraser. I also have his back scar. I thought I had a wig, but I don't know where it's gone. Maybe I'm wearing it now.

Heughan didn't specify if the "full Jamie Fraser" he keeps in his office is along the lines of a cardboard cutout or something more extravagant, but it's certainly fun to imagine him at work with a full-size version of himself looming over his shoulder. Considering that Heughan previously said that he'd wanted to take his kilt when filming concluded on Season 8, he surpassed himself by taking a full version of Jamie.

In this case, wrapping the season and leaving with some souvenirs doesn't mean he knows how the season ends. Executive producer Matthew B. Roberts has revealed that multiple endings were shot, meaning that not even Caitriona Balfe or Sam Heughan can say exactly what happens before the final credits roll on Outlander this spring. The two leads gained additional roles on the show starting in Season 5, earning credits as executive producers.

Speaking with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, Heughan weighed in on whether his role as an EP meant that he had any requests for how Jamie's story would end:

There were a number of ideas. There was one that myself and quite a few of us other execs were keen on, and I think Matt went in different directions. We shot a number of ways it could be ended. We haven't seen it, but we are excited because we may know, we think. But we'll see. We're gonna watch it with the fans, really, and be a fan ourselves. It's gonna be interesting.

Not many actors can truly say they'll watch along with fans without knowing how the story will end, but Matthew B. Roberts guaranteed that few people actually know what the real conclusion will look like. For her part, Caitriona Balfe took another job on top of her work as star and EP for the final season as well, directing the second episode. She also shared with SFX what she took from the set: "the [wedding rings]," although she "had to return them for a minute."

Even readers of Diana Gabaldon's saga of Outlander novels can't say for sure what's going to come for Claire and Jamie before the very end, as the show is officially ending before the publication of her final book in the series. Matthew B. Roberts explained that the writers "had conversations with Diana" about how to stick the landing, so the story will have authorial input even if it's not going to match what Gabaldon ultimately publishes.

I'm excited to see what lies ahead during this final stretch of episodes. And, as time goes on, I'll also be curious as to what other props and trinkets other cast members grabbed by the time production wrapped. Right now, though, Sam Heughan's "embarrassing" keepsake takes the cake.

Fortunately, the wait is nearly over to check back in the the Frasers for the first time since Season 7 wrapped back in early 2025. The eighth and final season of Outlander will premiere on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, as well as stream via the Starz app and on-demand platforms. In the remaining days before the premiere, you can also revisit the first seven seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription.