‘Complete Betrayal Of The Franchise.’ Critics Sound Off On The Strangers: Chapter 2 As Horror Trilogy Continues
The CGI boar struck a nerve.
Last year, director Renny Harlin released The Strangers: Chapter 1 — the first of a planned trilogy rebooting one of the best horror movies of the 2000s — and now he’s back to give us round 2. The Strangers: Chapter 2 is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on September 26, with Madelaine Petsch reprising her role as Maya Lucas. The first of the series was panned by critics, so will the sequel fare better?
After getting feedback on the first movie, Renny Harlin and co. reportedly did reshoots on the second and third chapters, but the changes apparently didn't win over the critics. Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting says instead of amping up the stakes for next year’s final installation, Chapter 2 is just a chase movie filled with asinine scenarios including a bad CGI boar attack. The critic rates it 1 out of 5 skulls, writing:
Tyler Nichols of JoBlo says he actually liked the first chapter for its slasher aspect, but this film was practically devoid of tension since we know Maya makes it to Chapter 3 on the 2026 movie calendar. It also dials back the violence after an already-tame first chapter. Nicols gives The Strangers: Chapter 2 a “Not Good” 4 out of 10 and says:
Rafael Motamayor of SlashFilm also rates it 4 out of 10, saying it’s better than the first one, but that was a low bar. Chapter 2’s biggest mistake, according to Motamayor, is adding backstory for the titular killers and thus taking away from the random “because you were home” of it all. In the critic’s words:
It should be said that in all of the reviews I read, the critics are all giving Madelaine Petsch her due, as she proves to be game for whatever bizarre set pieces await her character. They also all mention the CGI boar, so it must be bad.
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com touches on both of these subjects, calling the boar scene “one of the most ridiculously conceived and executed things I’ve seen in a horror film in years, something that doesn’t make sense physically or thematically.” The critics rates the movie just 1 out of 4 stars and says:
Jamie Graham of Empire gives it 2 out of 5 stars, saying it was saved from 1-star ignominy for Renny Harlin’s ability to frame an eye-catching shot and craft a decent jumpscare, as well as for Madelaine Petsch’s committed performance. Graham concludes:
It looks like the critics have reached a consensus, as The Strangers: Chapter 2 currently stands at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer from 21 critics so far. If you want to check out the upcoming horror movie — or see what that wild boar is all about — don’t let the bad reviews stop you. The movie hits theaters on Friday, September 26.
