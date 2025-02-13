Antonio Banderas And Olivia Colman Want A ‘Lovely’ Paddington And Puss In Boots Buddy Comedy, And I’m All In

Paddington Bear’s third cinematic adventure is almost here, and this time it will involve the talents of Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman as characters he and the Brown family meet while on a quest in Peru. When CinemaBlend spoke to the two Paddington In Peru actors about the latest of the 2025 movies , who previously worked together on beloved DreamWorks film Puss In Boots: The Last Wish , they shared their thoughts on the two characters crossing paths.

How would an adventure between Paddington and Puss go? Here’s what Antonio Banderas, who is, of course, the voice of the animated orange kitty, had to say:

I think we’d have a little bit of a problem at the beginning, especially because Puss is just Puss. But at the end because of the kindness of Paddington, he will fall into being a good friend of his. In a way, in the last movie that I did with Puss In Boots, he got this dog, this chihuahua and at the beginning he's criticizing him all the time. And at the end he just loves him. He cannot avoid it. He just fell in love with the dog. He will fall in love with Paddington because he's a loving character. He’s an irresistible character.

Isn’t this fun to think about? Both are fan-favorite comfort characters when it comes to family movies, but how would they interact together? Antonio Banderas thinks Puss’ personality would initially clash with Paddington, but after a while, he’d see how good-natured Paddington is and they’d become good friends. Here’s how Olivia Colman jumped in:

I think that would be a lovely buddy road movie, those two.

Sign me up! Now, unfortunately the potential of these two characters actually appearing together is rather unlikely due to the Paddington movies coming from Sony and the Puss In Boots coming from DreamWorks, but it certainly is fun to imagine these two interacting together. It would be so fun! As the Paddington In Peru trailer teases, this time around the British bear and his human family decide to venture to the South American country to visit Paddington’s Aunt Lucy.

(Image credit: Sony/DreamWorks)

Once they get there, Aunt Lucy has gone missing and they have to venture into the Peruvian jungle to find her. There, they meet Antonio Banderas’ Hunter Cabot and Olivia Colman’s Reverend Mother at the Home of Retired Bears. Like Nicole Kidman did in the first Paddington movie and Hugh Grant did in Paddington 2, Banderas and Colman bring their talent and star power to the Paddington movies by playing two fun, whimsical and unexpected characters.

Along with Antonio Banderas being an action star and accomplished dramatic actor, he has become beloved for his roles in family movies like Spongebob and Spy Kids. Not long ago, the actor said he finds doing the genre “very rewarding” because of how much it means to people . During our interview, Banderas also said doing movies all over the map is one of the things he loves about his career.

While Paddington In Peru previously released in the UK , it’s finally among the upcoming kids movies you can watch this weekend with all ages. The movie is available to watch in theaters this Friday, February 14.