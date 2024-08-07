Paddington In Peru's US Teaser Features An Awkward Change Over The UK Version, And Fans Are Sounding Off In The Comments

Friends, citizens, fellow aficionados of marmalade, lend me your ears! Something very interesting has happened in the campaign for the upcoming 2025 movie we’ve known to be named Paddington in Peru. The brand-new threequel involving the Peruvian bear still looks like a lot of fun in its recently released US teaser, and while there’s not a lot of new footage, one particularly awkward absence has been noticed by the fans. That has led to a torrent of rather hysterical, and unsurprisingly polite, comments.

How Paddington In Peru’s US Teaser Differs From The UK Version

As you can see above, the US teaser released by Sony just seems to have the video listed as “Paddington - Official Trailer.” Doubling down on this curious chain of events is the lack of a mention for the title in both the video and the official graphic that comes up on screen at the end.

The good news is that Paddington 3’s January 2025 release date is still in play, as it’s included in that final image. So for the moment we shouldn’t worry about any delays separating the world any further from Ben Whishaw’s gentle bear and the quest to his ancestral home.

That being said, the total absence of a title is the ultimate head scratcher, especially when the video could have been labeled with something as innocuous as Paddington 3. StudioCanal’s official US teaser certainly has the full title listed, even if it’s absent from the footage. It’s a scenario that’s as sticky as a marmalade sandwich covered in marshmallow fluff, inspiring these well-played reactions in the comments section of the official trailer on YouTube:

"Ah yes, Paddington, the sequel to Paddington 2." - @midnightcrow2092

"Uhhh.......... did they forget the title of their own movie?" - @samil679

"Maybe they had some licensing issues with Peru" - @5MadMovieMakers

"Finally a prequel to Paddington 2! I always wondered why they started at 2 instead of 1" - @IslaNinja

"Oh okay im down for this Remake! (Someones getting fired)" - @CrazyManhog

While I highly doubt anyone would lose their job over this Paddington in Peru debacle, it does bring up an interesting question. One that’s even more interesting to contemplate as we’re headed towards the November 8th release of this picture in the UK, with its title still seemingly intact in the homeland of creator Michael Bond.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Is Paddington 3 Heading For A Surprise Name Change?

One could say that director Dougal Wilson’s entry in this beloved series has already seen quite a bit of change in its lifetime thanks to the Paddington 3’s cast seeing the role of Mrs. Brown change hands from Sally Hawkins to Emily Mortimer. But the differences in these trailers feels like it’s indicating that certain branches of international marketing hasn’t settled on a replacement.

You can see this on Sony Pictures' YouTube channels in Malaysia and Canada, which are labeled just the same as the US version. Which is weird, considering Sony Pictures India has the Paddington in Peru included in its label. For comparison, please take a look at the previously released UK version of Paddington In Peru’s teaser :

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s also interesting is that this fresh look at the project is completely absent of any previous footage showing off the Brown family’s inclusion in the adventure. That also feels like a sign of differing advertising strategies between StudioCanal and its international distributor, which only makes the concern of a name change all the more valid. Either that, or the comparisons to Triangle of Sadness are about to become more disturbingly pronounced than we thought.

Admittedly, we may need to wait until Paddington in Peru opens in the UK on November 8th before we see any sort of closure on this matter. If the film doesn’t perform as its studio caretakers would like, there’s a potential that the name will be altered for another bite at the sandwich throughout the world for the January 17th debut.

Let's hope that the fandom stays as cuttingly kind and polite as they were above, while we wait for further updates. The occasion might be best served revisiting the first Paddington movie (the one actually holds that title), as it's currently available for those with a Netflix subscription or a Tubi account.