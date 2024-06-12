Paddington In Peru Trailer Sends The Adorable Bear On A New Adventure, And I'm Ready To Follow Him Anywhere

The world has watched and waited for the return of the Paddington franchise; with a full slate of upcoming 2025 movies eventually promising the debut of the next adventure. Paddington in Peru marks the welcomed return of Michael Bond’s Peruvian bear, with his family of human companions set to accompany him back to his homeland. And based on what we are seeing in the first trailer for Paddington in Peru, we're ready to pack our own bags and follow this bear anywhere.

As Sony has released the first look at Paddington 3, I have to admit that fans likely will delight in the madcap adventure that awaits. Just the opening bit alone, which shows Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) trying to maneuver a Passport Photo booth, had me giggling and cheering. Thinking back to those wild Paddington 3 comparisons that saw director Dougal Wilson invoking the name of Triangle of Sadness in teasing the film, I'm not sure I see it. Then again, that was a very weird film.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

I’m actually an enormous fan of the Paddington live-action film series, and legitimately believe that Paddington 2 belongs in any conversation of the best sequels ever produced . There’s something so innocent and sweet about the approach of these stories, and the gentle effect the lead bear has on characters in his orbit. I’m not alone in this praise, as other critics have heaped praise on the Paddington movies . The overall adoration of Paddington 2, specifically, was used for a tremendous comedic bit in the deeply meta Nic Cage comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where the Face/Off cried his face off watching the delightful bear.

My friends, it’s time to finally start preparing for The Brown family’s latest adventure. Though thanks to Paddington in Peru’s unique release window, you’ll need to pay attention, so you renew your passport accordingly.

UK audiences will get to see the next Paddington film earlier, as it’s set to debut on the 2024 movie schedule , starting November 8th, 2024. As for US audiences, they’ll have to wait until January 17, 2025; just a day past the 10th anniversary of Paddington’s release. Some may fear piracy could ruin our marmalade-fixated friend’s box office three-quel, but ask yourself this question: do you want to face down Paddington’s hard stare as the result of any impropriety? I didn’t think so.