As Carrie Preston Celebrates Starting Elsbeth Season 2, I'm Flashing Back To What She Told Us About Recruiting Dream Guest Stars

Carrie Preston's return to television as Elsbeth Tascioni for a TV show of the same name was an immediate hit earlier this year, and quickly proved that it wasn't reliant on The Good Wife or The Good Fight. Elsbeth's Season 2 premiere is surely one of the most highly-anticipated network returns in the 2024 TV schedule after how Season 1 ended. While the first episode of the second season is still months away, Preston shares some looks behind-the-scenes that reminded me of what she told CinemaBlend earlier this year about guest stars!

Naturally, the glimpses that she has shared behind the scenes don't give away huge spoilers about how Season 2 will pick up after the first season finale that decided Elsbeth's fate with the NYPD. Captain Wagner was able to get over his feeling of betrayal and not only allowed her to stay, but gave her an office of her own to conclude an episode that Carrie Preston described as "really emotional." On Instagram, Preston shared a pic that proves Elsbeth is making the most of her new office in Season 2:

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the first day of filming Season 2, and it's easy to believe her caption that she's "Thrilled to be back." Take a look:

When I spoke with Carrie Preston for the Season 1 finale back in the spring, I also asked if she had any dream guest stars for Season 2 after Season 1 packed in stars like Keegan-Michael Key, Jane Krakowski, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to name just a few. The Elsbeth leading lady responded:

Well, I have to say Michael Emerson, my husband, I would definitely love to have him. But referring back to that ocean of incredible talent here in New York, I could name dozens of brilliant actors that I would love to have on the show. And they could cast a dozen other ones, and I would be just as happy. I get excited to find out who they cast as the scripts come in. I really trust all of them, because they've been doing such an extraordinary job already.

She went on:

I think now the word is out that it's a good set to work on, and that the material is good, and I think people have seen the show. They've seen the actors and the caliber of actors that we've had. So I hope that that's going to bring even more people who are wanting to come and play with us for a couple of weeks.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.