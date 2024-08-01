As Carrie Preston Celebrates Starting Elsbeth Season 2, I'm Flashing Back To What She Told Us About Recruiting Dream Guest Stars
Time to start counting down to Season 2!
Carrie Preston's return to television as Elsbeth Tascioni for a TV show of the same name was an immediate hit earlier this year, and quickly proved that it wasn't reliant on The Good Wife or The Good Fight. Elsbeth's Season 2 premiere is surely one of the most highly-anticipated network returns in the 2024 TV schedule after how Season 1 ended. While the first episode of the second season is still months away, Preston shares some looks behind-the-scenes that reminded me of what she told CinemaBlend earlier this year about guest stars!
Naturally, the glimpses that she has shared behind the scenes don't give away huge spoilers about how Season 2 will pick up after the first season finale that decided Elsbeth's fate with the NYPD. Captain Wagner was able to get over his feeling of betrayal and not only allowed her to stay, but gave her an office of her own to conclude an episode that Carrie Preston described as "really emotional." On Instagram, Preston shared a pic that proves Elsbeth is making the most of her new office in Season 2:
A post shared by Carrie Preston (@carriepreston)
A photo posted by on
She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the first day of filming Season 2, and it's easy to believe her caption that she's "Thrilled to be back." Take a look:
A post shared by Carrie Preston (@carriepreston)
A photo posted by on
When I spoke with Carrie Preston for the Season 1 finale back in the spring, I also asked if she had any dream guest stars for Season 2 after Season 1 packed in stars like Keegan-Michael Key, Jane Krakowski, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to name just a few. The Elsbeth leading lady responded:
She went on:
Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).