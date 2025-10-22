The Morning Show Showrunner Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Has Officially Left The Show After Latest Episode (And I'm Legit Shocked)
Mind blown.
Spoilers ahead for The Morning Show Season 4 so far.
Every streaming service has its own set of hit shows, and for those with an Apple TV+ subscription, The Morning Show is likely on that list. Arguably one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch, the drama series is currently deep into its fourth season on the air. The most recent episode "If Then", Greta Lee's Stella Bak left UBN, and the showrunner and actress both confirmed that it was her final episode. And I'm legit shocked by this choice.
The Morning Show Season 4 has had plenty of wild twists and turns, including the introduction of Marion Cotillard's Celine. That newbie got involved in the drama quickly, thanks to Stella having an affair with her husband. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt spoke to THR about why Lee's character has left for good, offering:
Throughout Season 4, Stella has been putting all of her eggs in one basket. Namely UBN's coverage of The Olympics, and her AI chatbot which would allow Alex to broadcast in any language. Unfortunately this did not work out, and her professional and personal life was blown up by the AI in front of an audience of people. It was so cringeworthy that I still haven't recovered, especially when it revealed Stella's affair with Miles.
Apple TV: 7-Day Free Trial
The Morning Show is available exclusively on Apple TV+. New customers can stream Apple TV for free for a whole week before paying $12.99 a month.
After her life got blown up, Stella tried to convince Miles to leave New York and make their relationship official in Naples. While he originally agrees, the last we see Greta Lee's character she's left boarding the plane alone. It's a tragic ending, especially since we seemingly won't see her again on the Apple Tv+ series. Later in the same interview, Stoudt spoke about saying goodbye to the character, saying:
I didn't realize that Greta Lee wouldn't be back on The Morning Show after this latest episode, so the showrunner's comments totally blew my mind. Stella is one of my favorite characters, so it's a real bummer. Although maybe she could end up returning one day; Claire recently returned to the show after being gone for years.
Lee also spoke to the outlet about her departure from the Emmy-nominated series, coming after Stella was one of the most significant characters in Season 4. As she shared:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sounds like Lee isn't sore about her Stella's fate... even if fans like me are absolutely shook. She's known about the direction of her Morning Show character, so it seems like it wasn't a shock. And with the Past Lives actress being busy with a number of exciting film projects like Tron: Ares, maybe departing the series will free up her schedule for more movies.
The Morning Show airs new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+ as part of the 2025 TV schedule. There are still four episodes to go, so it feels like just about anything could happen. Anything but Stella returning to UBN that is.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.