I'm Disappointed Aaron Paul Is Leaving Invincible Ahead Of Season 4, But I Understand His Reason

Invincible Season 3 blew fans' minds with its wild last couple of episodes and, as brutal as they were to watch, I'm even more hype for what's ahead in Season 4. Unfortunately, ahead of the new episodes premiering in March amid the 2026 TV schedule, it's been revealed that at least one star won't be back to lend his voice to a major character. Aaron Paul is out as Powerplex, but I get his reasons for stepping away.

Paul, who voiced the villain who lost everything and swore vengeance on Invincible Season 3, revealed his exit from the Prime Video show during an interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast. Based on the actor's explanation (via Comicbook.com), this wasn't a decision he made lightly. Paul said:

They asked me to come back for the next season, and I love the series and I’m such a fan of it, but it’s way too gruelling on my psyche. It was just so much, I have so much respect for what they’re doing, but Powerplex man. Powerplex isn’t just messing around, he’s going through turmoil, and how I approach everything, I really put myself in that skin. It was a skin I didn’t feel comfortable in to be honest. I didn’t want to do it anymore. I love you guys, I really do, but the thing is, everyone involved in the show is amazing, but what it did to me, I didn’t like. I couldn’t continue.

Well, I suppose if Robert Kirkman was trying for a Breaking Bad reunion by casting Bryan Cranston, he can stop asking the Heisenberg actor. It's a shame to hear Aaron Paul is no longer going to voice Powerplex but, if it was impacting his mental health, I'm glad he put himself first. Also, Invincible has plenty of talented voice actors, and given its popularity, it'll find another to succeed Paul.

I have to admit, when it comes to the characters in Invincible, Powerplex is one of the most tragic. The hero inadvertently ruined his life after inadvertently killing his wife and child and, while it may be wrong to put that blame squarely on Mark, a lot of people (within the universe of the show) share that sentiment toward the end of Season 3. I can only imagine what storyline Powerplex will have in the new season, and whether the material is as emotionally draining as what Paul acted out so perfectly in the third season.

The Season 3 finale of the Kirkman-produced show tested the limits of gore, with several cities being leveled by Invincibles from other dimensions. Without a moment to breathe, Mark was forced to face the Viltrumite Conquest soon after. It was close, but the hero emerged victorious. Unfortunately, it looks like the problems never end, as new threats were hinted at, and the Viltrumites won't back down from their desire to conquer Earth.

Fortunately, it looks as though Omni-Man is doing what he can off-world with Allen the Alien to try and take down the Viltrumites, so it's not like Mark will be going at it alone. There are also the heroes still on Earth, including Atom Eve, who almost lost her life during the finale. Let's hope they have what it takes to keep the world safe as more threats -- with Powerplex possibly still being one of them -- approach.

I'm getting hype just thinking about new episodes of Invincible, so I'm counting down the days until Season 4 premieres in March. Be sure sure to get a Prime subscription to watch it, and maybe rewatch the first three seasons ahead of that to prepare yourself.