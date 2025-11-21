Shrinking Star Says Season 3 Is A 'Showcase' For Harrison Ford, And That Scares Me

Season 2 of Shrinking featured such brilliant performances from both Michael Urie and Harrison Ford that they both got Emmy nominations . Now, it sounds like the Star Wars actor is upping his game, as his co-star and fellow nominee gushed about how Season 3 of Shrinking will “showcase” Ford in a “beautiful” way. However, as a fan of this show, hearing that actually really scares me.

Considering Shirnking is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule in January, the anticipation is starting to rise. To prove that point, when Michael Urie was at the premiere for the Broadway musical Chess, People asked him about what’s to come on this great Apple TV+ show . He was quick to gush about the Paul actor, saying:

I’m telling you the Harrison stuff, I know Harrison had an amazing second season, but I think the third season is so Harrison forward.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Considering how Season 2 of Shrinking ended , this makes sense, and it’s also inevitably sad. Remember, Paul gave a speech at Thanksgiving where he spoke about how the road he’s on with Parkinson's is only getting harder, and it really will only get worse as the show goes on.

It scares me to think that Paul will not be able to function the way he used to, and seeing how Parkinson's impacts him is bound to be challenging and very emotional. However, it’s an important story to tell, and I’m certain the show will do it in a moving and beautiful way. And that’s exactly how Urie described Ford’s performance and arc this season. He said:

He is so wonderful… He’s really amazing this season. It’s going to be a really beautiful, beautiful arc for our Mr. Ford.

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up right now to watch hits like Shrinking, The Studio and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. <p><strong>Offer available globally, prices vary. Offer available globally, prices vary.

While every season has had tearjerking moments, I feel like Season 3 will hit even harder. While co-creator Bill Lawrence has said there are plans to continue Shrinking after these upcoming episodes, he’s also said that the first three seasons cover a complete arc of “grief, forgiveness and moving forward.” So, I’ve been operating under the assumption that this season will work as a conclusion to the first chapter of the show.

That makes me wonder about all the ways they could end it, and I can’t help but think that that plan could include Paul dying. It’d be a tragic, beautiful and impactful way to end this arc, and it would push the rest of the characters into a new chapter of life if Shrinking got a fourth season.

It tragically makes a lot of sense to me, and Urie’s comments about Harrison Ford having a standout season make me think it will end in a big (and probably sad yet beautiful) way.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors