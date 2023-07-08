Ashley Park’s Hilarious Gollum Impersonation In Joy Ride Was Not The Only Wild Impression She Tried On Set
It's... precious.
If you’re hoping to laugh your butt off, look no further than Joy Ride. The latest comedy among 2023's new movie releases to hit theaters this summer is seriously one of the best women-led buddy comedies in some time. There are a lot of hilarious bits throughout the movie from its leading cast, but right now we have to talk about the origins of Ashley Park’s Gollum impression, how it came about and what it almost was.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Ashley Park and Sherry Cola at Joy Ride’s Los Angeles press day, we asked the star about her spot on Lord of the Rings reference (in the video above). First, in Park’s words:
As Park shared, she got super into all the Lord of the Rings books when she was undergoing cancer treatment. The actress was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when she was a sophomore in high school, which led to an eight-month hospital stay before she broke into Broadway, per Playbill. However, when she went to check out Peter Jackson’s movies, she was completely afraid of Gollum and couldn’t get through them. Even so, she absolutely nailed her impression of Andy Serkis’ motion-capture character as you can see:
So, there’s certainly history there between Ashley Park and Gollum that led to her impression of the mystical character. Park continued, sharing how the moment came about on set, saying:
This detail about Ashley Park’s Gollum impression is too funny. While Park claimed it’s not very good, Sherry Cola assured us how great she thinks it is. The Emily in Paris star also revealed some of the other wild impressions she tried when they workshopped the scene, saying:
This answer makes us want to see all the bloopers for Joy Ride. I wonder how many impressions she tried on that day. During our interview, Park also threw her hat in for Lord of the Rings 7, joking that she’s ready to play Gollum in a sequel if anyone needs her after her solid impersonation.
Ashley Park found great success in the world of Broadway after high school, starring in over a dozen productions like The King And I – being an original cast member in the Mean Girls musical as Gretchen Weiners is particularly notable too. Plus, there’s the fun fact that she played Colette in the fan-made Ratatouille musical TikTok cooked up amidst crazed 2020 quarantines. So, this actress has range and she's hysterical.
Park has also found more success in movies and television, between being part of the Emily in Paris cast and playing a role in Netflix’s Beef. Joy Ride is her first leading role in a movie, and she really gets to showcase all her chops, Gollum impression and all. You can check out Joy Ride, now playing in theaters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes