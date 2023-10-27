Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 13 HOH, And The Shocking Betrayal It's Setting Up For Cirie

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Friday, October 27th. Read at your own risk!

Cirie Fields has managed to successfully make it to the Final Five of the immensely long Big Brother Season 25 despite her past reality television resume, but that could be as far as she goes. It's looking like Cirie could be looking at a massive betrayal from one of her allies following the results of the latest Head of Household competition.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and the results of the latest HOH competition have us worried for Cirie for surprising reasons. Here's who won, and why viewers should be concerned that their favorite Houseguest is on her way to the jury house.

(Image credit: CBS)

Matt Won The Week 13 HOH

It's never too late to win your first Head of Household, and it came at a good time for Matt Klotz. While his two vetoes and Power of Invincibility wins helped, an HOH really solidified his resume as being an effective player in Season 25. It's now easier to say he made it to the end without riding Jag Bains' coattails, especially with the back-to-back HOH win, though I think that will still be an uphill battle to prove if they do end up sitting together in the Final Two.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Matt Might End Up Betraying Cirie Despite Their Bond

Matt and Cirie have had a strong bond since the start of Big Brother and have made quiet agreements to make a Final Two at the end. Unfortunately, the way the game has played out in recent weeks has created a very strong three-person alliance between him, Jag, and Bowie Jane. Matt already promised his allies they won't be nominated, which means he'll have to put Cirie and Felicia Johnson on the block.

Now, Matt can tell Cirie that Felicia is his target, which may be the case. What makes this week tricky is that the vote could ensure Cirie is sent home in a couple of different scenarios, whether he wants that to happen or not. For example, if Bowie and Jag see Cirie as a bigger threat to their endgame, they don't really have to honor Matt's wishes and won't have to worry about him winning the Final Four HOH.

There's also the possibility that Felicia wins the veto and votes in a way that creates a split vote between the two nominees. Matt would then be forced to break a tie as the HOH, and he'd either have to side with Cirie and betray his allies or send her home. If it were me, I wouldn't be betraying my allies to save the person who can't win comps when I'm unable to play in the following HOH.

Cirie and Matt had a great bond, but it's a valid question at this point whether or not keeping her along is actually in his best interest. If Cirie can win the veto and guarantee her safety, it would work out great for him, but I'm not sure it's worth the risk of trying to protect her. Ultimately, we'll need to see what magic Cirie can work this week with her social game and if she can save herself through some maneuvering. She's a Survivor legend for a reason, so if anyone can pull it off, it's her!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Cirie's going to need some luck this week to avoid eviction, so fans might want to send as many well wishes her way as possible as this wild week unfolds.