Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 1 Veto, And What Happened With That Massive Blow-Up Between Two Houseguests

There was a lot of chatter on social media over the weekend from fans watching Big Brother Season 26 live feeds and eps. It's been said we're returning to a more classic BB era, as the first few days of the feeds have already provided constantly shifting targets, as well as the first blow-up between two Houseguests. I'm still not sure I loved the taped two-night premiere vs. a live move-in, but these latest updates have made up for it.

For those who haven't had the chance to watch — a completely understandable situation, given the rewind and flashback features were shockingly removed from live feeds — now is the time to play catch-up with CinemaBlend. Here's who won the Week 1 veto, followed by details about the big fight that might've saved that veto winner from being targeted by the house for the foreseeable future.

Lisa Weintraub Won The Week 1 Veto

It's obviously far too early to crown the greatest veto win of the season, but I think whenever we're able to start looking back, this early win is going to be so huge for Lisa Weintraub's success. She was being targeted pretty heavily by many in the house, and with it being so early, no one was really interested in going to bat for her to keep her around. With this win, Lisa can finally give people reason to align with her, knowing she's both a competitor and guaranteed to be around another week.

Angela Murray's Verbal Attack On Matt Hardeman Put The House On Edge

Angela Murray's Week 1 HOH has been chaotic thus far, and she was bordering on having a week as bad as Season 23's Frenchie where big mistakes early on effectively ended his game. Her original pitch to evict Kenney Kelly was shot down by others, and she was steered in the direction of Lisa.

Before Lisa even won the veto, though, Angela completely flipped the script on the house and launched into a tirade on Matt Hardeman that must be heard to be believed. Watch a video of the verbal smackdown below:

For those who didn't make it all the way through, Angela was upset because she felt that Matt "threatened" her during their one-on-one. Angela claimed that Matt said he would nominate her later if she nominated him for eviction. This kind of agreement isn't too uncommon in Big Brother, honestly, but I think it's rare for a Houseguest to say it so blatantly to the person currently in power.

So, if it wasn't clear by the big rant, Matt has officially become Angela's number one target. On top of that, Lisa is going to remove herself from the nomination block, leaving a slot open for him to be put in her place. Fortunately for Matt, there's been chatter in the house of something called the "A.I. Arena," which supposedly will give whoever competes safety ahead of eviction. We'll have to wait to stream Big Brother's live feeds and future episodes for more answers.

Big Brother airs on CBS and on Paramount+ on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. While it's airing a little later than in past seasons. I do have to say I'm enjoying the more consistent start times, though we'll see if that holds as we get closer to fall and football starts.