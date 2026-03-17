'You’re Wet All Day’: Charlie Cox Gets Real About The Highs And Lows Of Daredevil's Suit In 'Born Again'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latter is about to get a big update thanks to Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is premiering on March 24th. Charlie Cox is once again back as the title character, and recently spoke to CinemaBlend about what it's really like in his signature costume.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been following Cox's journey as Matt Murdock, both on the small and silver screens. As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with him and Vincent D'Onofrio ahead of Born Again's Season 2 premiere, where I asked about how his iconic action scenes might feel different with and without the suit and cowl. He told me:

It does actually. Yeah. I mean, it's weird. It feels kind of, you feel a little bit more protected. And you know, sometimes when you're doing action sequences, even though you're not supposed to be hurting each other, you and the stunt performers or you and the other actors, you're not hurting each other. You sometimes, because of where the camera is, you do have to make a little bit of contact, you know? If I've got the suit on, I feel completely protected.

Points were made. On top of giving Matt protection in battle, it sounds like the Daredevil suit also gives Cox some peace of mind. Because even if he ends up taking a hit or two while filming action sequences, he's protected. I guess this is a case of art imitating life.

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While fans are hoping to see Daredevil in upcoming Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's unclear if that'll actually happen. But Born Again Season 2 will get eight new episodes, and will follow as Kingpin has seized control of New York. Later in our same conversation, Cox shared the less-than-glamorous side of suiting up, telling me:

But it also is very, in terms of the movement, it's very limiting. And you get so hot so quickly. You know, you sweat after take one, and then you're wet all day. Yeah. You’re just sitting in sweat all day.

Yikes. Despite how cool Charlie Cox looks suited up as Daredevil, the reality of wearing that costume all day is another story entirely. And it sounds like once he starts sweating, he ends up stuck in a moist suit for the rest of the work day. Since he's so covered up, I'm not sure anyone can blame him for sweating underneath the cowl.

Despite how wet things might be, Cox looks epic any time he's in a version of Daredevil's costume. He's got a new one for Season 2 of Born Again, one that's darker than its predecessors. Although now I'm going to be thinking about the reality of wearing it all day as I watch new episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere March 24th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how much crazy action happens throughout this new set of episodes.