Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Has Screened. See The First Reactions To The MCU Series’ ‘Surprising Turns’

It’s been nearly a year since we last saw Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on a collision course with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, culminating in quite dour fashion to set up Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This season is all about resistance, so snatch up that Disney+ and Hulu bundle now at a discounted price if you’re not a subscriber, because if these first reactions to early screenings are any indication, Marvel fans aren’t going to want to miss out on this.

In addition to the Daredevil and Kingpin actors reprising their roles with much of the Season 1 cast, Krysten Ritter will appear as Jessica Jones, Lili Taylor is joining as the New York governor, Matthew Lillard will clash with Kingpin as Mr. Charles, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman and Jack Mulhern as simply “Philip.” Vincent D’Onofrio has been hyping Season 2 as “fucking brutal,” and that’s an opinion that’s shared by critic Christopher Gallardo who posted on social media:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is MORE BRUTAL, DARKER, and VICIOUS. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio continue to put in their dues, the action is ramped up, and new faces (see Matthew Lillard) captivate. It takes a few surprising turns that excite fans too!

Thomas Storai of Future of The Force agrees, writing that the sophomore season takes the upcoming Marvel series to new heights:

Article continues below

With high stakes and brutal action scenes, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is an adrenaline-fueled and gripping ride that elevates the street-level superhero narrative to new heights. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio continue to shine in their respective roles.

Darren Movie Reviews posts that after seeing half of the Season 2 episodes, they can confirm Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is Marvel’s “most compelling television series to date” with excellent writing, strong performances and “exhilarating” fight scenes. Here’s what they have to say:

The writing’s exploration of justice, civil unrest, political manipulation and corruption, and vigilantism is riveting, building on the strong foundation of the first season while delivering great character work. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio both deliver excellent performances, Deborah Ann Woll’s increased role as Karen is certain to delight fans, while Ayelet Zurer and Arty Froushan continue to develop dangerous allies for Fisk. The fight sequences remain exhilarating, delivering brutal and expertly choreographed and shot sequences that revel in the series’ darker tone, ensuring that Daredevil is back and as outstanding as ever!

Many passionate fans have seen all of the Marvel movies in order, so when they’re excited enough to say Daredevil: Born Again’s second season is among the best the franchise has to offer, that’s a pretty good sign. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast certainly has high praise for the eight-episode season, posting:

Daredevil: Born Again S2 is INCREDIBLY POWERFUL and Marvel’s BEST season of television. It doubles down on everything that worked last season and wonderfully weaves in the spirit of the original series. Daredevil has never been better or more relevant. It’s relentless, gripping, and nonstop with all-time great performances by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The relevance to current events does make for a bit of a rough watch, according to Brandon Norwood of The Film Blerds, but that doesn’t take away from the quality of the story, which he says includes a great redemption arc for one character. Norwood writes:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2 [is] Much better than the first. Unfortunately timely, it was a rough watch. But this is exactly what DD fans are gonna want. Hard-hitting fights with good character and story work. So many places to go from here. There is a redemption arc for a certain villain and it's executed so well. I'm talking Darth Vader level good redemption.

Nexus Point News declares Season 2 an “upgrade,” writing that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio give “powerhouse performances,” but don’t sleep on a show-stealing Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Their post reads:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is exactly the upgrade that we needed! This is Daredevil in its finest form yet in the MCU. The narrative is darker, actual stakes are in effect, the cinematography and lighting are absolutely stunning, and fights feel like they’re taken straight out of the comics with surprises that not even you will expect.

Rohan Patel praises the action scenes, writing that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the “MCU at its finest.” More from Patel:

Daredevil: Born Again S2 is pure unadulterated mayhem, with unreal action sequences that really take things to another level. This is the MCU at its finest, and Cox has never been better! Can't wait for what's next!

We can’t forget about Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, either, as Aeron Eclarinal of The Direct calls him the MVP of this second season, while echoing the previous critic’s sentiments about the action sequences. Eclarinal’s post says:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is NON-STOP, EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT MAYHEM. It contains some of the top-tier MCU action scenes that never hold back. Kingpin is still ruthless, Daredevil is going all-out, but BULLSEYE? Holy Hell’s Kitchen. That man is a walking nightmare and the MVP of S2. The MCU’s street storytelling just reached insane heights.

The first reactions to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 are full of words like “brutal” and “mayhem,” with many reporting that the series goes darker this season than the first. Marvel fans appear to have plenty to be excited about — especially with Season 3 already in development.

Tune in when the series hits the 2026 TV schedule on Tuesday, March 24, with episodes available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.