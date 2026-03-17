Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Has Screened. See The First Reactions To The MCU Series’ ‘Surprising Turns’
Matt Murdock is back for more 'mayhem.'
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It’s been nearly a year since we last saw Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on a collision course with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, culminating in quite dour fashion to set up Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This season is all about resistance, so snatch up that Disney+ and Hulu bundle now at a discounted price if you’re not a subscriber, because if these first reactions to early screenings are any indication, Marvel fans aren’t going to want to miss out on this.
In addition to the Daredevil and Kingpin actors reprising their roles with much of the Season 1 cast, Krysten Ritter will appear as Jessica Jones, Lili Taylor is joining as the New York governor, Matthew Lillard will clash with Kingpin as Mr. Charles, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman and Jack Mulhern as simply “Philip.” Vincent D’Onofrio has been hyping Season 2 as “fucking brutal,” and that’s an opinion that’s shared by critic Christopher Gallardo who posted on social media:
Thomas Storai of Future of The Force agrees, writing that the sophomore season takes the upcoming Marvel series to new heights:Article continues below
Darren Movie Reviews posts that after seeing half of the Season 2 episodes, they can confirm Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is Marvel’s “most compelling television series to date” with excellent writing, strong performances and “exhilarating” fight scenes. Here’s what they have to say:
Many passionate fans have seen all of the Marvel movies in order, so when they’re excited enough to say Daredevil: Born Again’s second season is among the best the franchise has to offer, that’s a pretty good sign. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast certainly has high praise for the eight-episode season, posting:
The relevance to current events does make for a bit of a rough watch, according to Brandon Norwood of The Film Blerds, but that doesn’t take away from the quality of the story, which he says includes a great redemption arc for one character. Norwood writes:
Nexus Point News declares Season 2 an “upgrade,” writing that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio give “powerhouse performances,” but don’t sleep on a show-stealing Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Their post reads:
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Rohan Patel praises the action scenes, writing that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the “MCU at its finest.” More from Patel:
We can’t forget about Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, either, as Aeron Eclarinal of The Direct calls him the MVP of this second season, while echoing the previous critic’s sentiments about the action sequences. Eclarinal’s post says:
The first reactions to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 are full of words like “brutal” and “mayhem,” with many reporting that the series goes darker this season than the first. Marvel fans appear to have plenty to be excited about — especially with Season 3 already in development.
Tune in when the series hits the 2026 TV schedule on Tuesday, March 24, with episodes available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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