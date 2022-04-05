Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso Talks Cruz Navigating 'Hurdles' And The Importance Of Casey After His Big Decision
Cruz is facing some challenges in Chicago Fire, and actor Joe Minoso opened up about what to expect.
Chicago Fire’s tenth season has been full of changes, including a happy addition to the Fire family with the birth of Cruz and Chloe’s son, who was even named in honor of the dearly departed Otis. More recently, they took in young Javi, a little boy with nowhere else to go after Cruz rescued him from a fire. In one fell swoop, they went from parents figuring out how to raise an infant to taking in a 10-year-old who speaks Spanish, which was a complication for Chloe right away. The story continues in the next episode, and actor Joe Minoso weighed in on the hurdles ahead, as well as why Casey is important to the story even though he’s off screen.
The next episode of Chicago Fire is called “Keep You Safe,” and will see Cruz and Chloe trying to adjust to the new family dynamic with Javi in the mix. They didn’t take him in with the understanding that they would keep him forever, but still went the extra mile to make him feel at home. Joe Minoso spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s to come with how the couple is handling having Javi in the house:
I would say that “better than expected” counts as a win, considering how suddenly they decided to take Javi in! The possibility of reuniting him with an actual family member in the United States could mean that they won’t keep him for much longer. Then again, who would want to say goodbye to the little boy who sang baby Otis back to sleep? When I noted that any fans holding out were probably won over by Javi by the time he sang that lullaby, Joe Minoso concurred, saying:
Cruz spoke a lot of Spanish to Javi in the previous episode, and was able to make the little boy feel more comfortable surrounded by people speaking a language he didn’t understand. Based on the actor’s comments, “Keep You Safe” will involve even more Spanish, which is a bold move on the part of the show for this storyline. It also shows how bold of a move it was for Cruz to bring Javi home to Chloe, since she’s not fluent in Spanish. Minoso weighed in on the importance of Chloe’s point of view in this situation:
“All heart” seems to be the perfect way to describe Cruz and Chloe, whose journey to the altar wasn’t easy, but they’ve been a united front ever since. A different couple might have been divided by one person wanting to take in a child without really consulting the other, but not so with Cruz and Chloe!
Of course, Cruz did have some advice from a very trusted source before making the jump and bringing up the idea of giving Javi a home to Chloe. He called up none other than Casey, and the off-screen conversation while he’s off caring for the Darden boys seemed to be just what Cruz needed. Joe Minoso shared his thoughts on whether Casey and his decision to go to Oregon for Ben and Griffin inspired his character:
Whether or not Jesse Spencer will return as Casey before the end of Season 10 remains to be seen; Chicago Fire is already renewed for Season 11, so fans don’t have to panic if he’s not back by the end of the 22 episodes of the tenth season. He’s also evidently playing a part even off screen, as the inspiration for Cruz as he enters this new chapter with Chloe, Otis, and Javi… for now, at least.
Find out whether the Cruz family will say goodbye to Javi and hand him over to his relative with the next new episode of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, in between Chicago Med (which has had a lot of twists for Maggie in the 2021-2022 season) at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
April 6 is also One Chicago Day, which will celebrate all three shows with some releases on the One Chicago YouTube page starting at 3 p.m. ET. If you want to revisit some earlier days of Chicago Fire, you can find the full series so far streaming with a Peacock subscription.
