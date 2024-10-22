As Chicago Med Doctors Go Full Barbie And Minions For Halloween Episode, Here's Why One Won't Be Feeling Festive

Chicago Med kicked off Season 10 in the fall 2024 TV schedule with some major changes, and not just behind the scenes with new showrunner Allen MacDonald. Two new doctors have arrived in the ED just in time for Halloween celebrations, but one doctor isn't feeling the spirit of the season when the episode airs on October 23. While some characters are going full pop culture with Barbie and Minions costumes, new series regular Sarah Ramos explained to CinemaBlend why Dr. Lenox will still be suiting up in scrubs.

Before we get into the photos of the costumes, check out what Ramos shared below!

What Sarah Ramos Told Us About Dr. Lenox

Dr. Lenox didn't get the warmest welcome in Season 10, courtesy largely of Dr. Archer, who isn't exactly known for easing newcomers into the ED even when they're not coming on board to take over half his job. Of course, Lenox proved very quickly that she can make the department run more efficiently, but efficiency hasn't endeared her to her new colleagues.

And according to Sarah Ramos – who also pointed out that Lenox might be fired if she behaved toward Archer like Archer does toward her – she's not going to be joining them in celebrating Halloween... for good reason. She told me:

The Halloween episode is really fun. I'll be straight with you – Lenox does not dress up for Halloween. Are you shocked? You seem like you are shocked. [laughs] She doesn't dress up, because guess what? Halloween is one of the busiest nights in the ED and she's ready for action, and she's there to help people. She's not here to trick or treat.

For the record – I was not shocked, but it was fun to see Ramos joking about her character and proving that she as an actress definitely isn't interchangeable with her more stern character. Plus, based on the promo for the episode – called "Bad Habits – Halloween is definitely going to be chaotic in the ED.

Is the expected chaos the only reason that Lenox isn't dressing up, though? When I noted that I couldn't really picture her character in a costume at this point in the season, Ramos responded:

I have compassion [as Lenox], but I don't think the ED has been the most welcoming place. So Lenox plays her cards close to the vest, and I think it's not necessarily a safe space for her to let people in on her personal interests and her favorite TV show characters at this point.

Fortunately, Chicago Med is going to dig into Lenox's backstory this season, whether she voluntarily opens up or not. Showrunner Allen McDonald previewed that Season 10 will deliver "little peeks into her background and why she's the way she is" as it progresses. Maybe Halloween 2025 will be different?

The Rest Of The ED Dresses Up

While Lenox may be sticking with her lab coat and scrubs, that's not the case for everybody else! My favorite has to be Hannah and Ripley's couple costume as Barbie and Ken from Barbie for two main reasons. First, both actors have naturally blonde hair but are wearing wigs for the costumes.

Second, Barbie famously ended with Margot Robbie's lead character going to the gynecologist. I don't know if this is truly a nod to Hannah's status as the ED's OB/GYN, but I love it. Take a look:

Dr. Frost, another new character for Season 10, embraced a look that's pretty perfect for him as the ED's new pediatrician. He got himself a pair of overalls, goggles, and a bright yellow shirt as a Minion for Halloween:

Maggie decided to go with a Chicago-specific costume, dressing as a hockey player from the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team. I'm definitely not an expert on hockey in the Windy City, but it looks like she's wearing #31, and there's no #31 listed on the current Blackhawks roster. I have to hope it's a personalized jersey!

Dr. Charles is embracing the Halloween spirit as well with a pop culture figure, although his isn't quite as relevant circa 2024 as Barbie and Ken. Still, Sherlock Holmes seems like a fitting choice for the ED's psychiatrist. Haven't we been watching him solve mysteries of the mind by chasing down clues for nearly ten years (or binged more recently with a Peacock subscription)?

I wouldn't count on seeing these characters dressed up from start to finish, though, because the promo for the Halloween episode proves that the crises on the way aren't exactly costume-friendly. See some of the chaos for yourself:

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET for the Halloween episode of Chicago Med, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. Neither of the later shows of One Chicago appear to be including Halloween costumes at any point, although it would be fun if young Makayla on P.D. had a moment dressed up. After all, there's not too much levity on the cop drama, and it certainly looks like the levity won't last long on Med this week.