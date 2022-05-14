Chicago P.D. Stars Explain The Choreography For Ruzek's Surprise Dance And Perks Of Working With Makayla
Patrick John Flueger and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about having Makayla on the show, plus Ruzek's unexpected dance!
Chicago P.D. is less than two weeks away from the Season 9 finale, and any longtime P.D. fans know that the show can get pretty intense toward the end of a season. Luckily, the most recent episode took the time to deliver something unexpected and completely heartwarming with a video of Ruzek dancing with Makayla, decked out in a sparkly cape and mask. The episode was also a reminder of how much Makayla brings to the show, and stars Patrick John Flueger and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about both the dance and working with young Ramona Edith Williams.
Fans got to see the adorable little dance when Ruzek was letting Makayla watch videos on his phone while waiting for Burgess to come home, and it showed a side of the character that P.D. doesn’t highlight all that often. When I spoke with Patrick John Flueger and LaRoyce Hawkins, Flueger weighed in on what it was like to record that dance video as Ruzek with his young co-star:
For any fans who wondered about the origin of Ruzek’s cape, mask, and what looked an awful lot like a tutu collar around his neck, young Ramona Edith Williams helped pick out the outfit. Throw in how the choreography turned out, and the little dance felt very true-to-life and silly in the best way. Ruzek earned himself some serious dad points! It was a sweet moment in an episode (which you can rewatch with a Peacock subscription) that was pretty dark otherwise.
LaRoyce Hawkins hasn’t had a dance number with Ramona Edith Williams as Makayla, but he had nothing but high praise for the young actress, and his own fond memory of a scene that they shared together. The Atwater actor shared:
Atwater and Makayla got to show off their handshake back when Burgess needed an assist with her daughter’s hair, prior to the kidnapping. According to LaRoyce Hawkins, the handshake has become a regular occurrence between the actors. And it’s easy to understand why Ramona Edith Williams receives such high praise from the longtime P.D. stars, as she has portrayed a traumatized young girl coming out of her shell and settling into her new family unit as a very young actress.
According to Patrick John Flueger, the show’s team – including former P.D. executive producer and director Eriq La Salle – made sure to give her a warm welcome into the family from very early on, and her presence on set helps to remind them of some of the important things about doing their job on this pretty dark crime drama. He said:
Hopefully Ramona Edith Williams and Makayla will continue to be part of Chicago P.D. for the long run. The end of the latest episode saw Ruzek proposing that he buy his dad’s house for their little family unit after moving out of the apartment a few episodes ago, which could be the best for her even if also complicated for her parents. Burgess and Ruzek had a pretty intense confrontation while she was kidnapped, and I for one am getting nervous about the Season 9 finale.
For now, though, fans can look ahead to the penultimate episode of Season 9 on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Called “House of Cards,” the episode will bring back Anna (who has been getting under Voight’s skin) and undoubtedly set up what’s in store in the last episode of the season. Luckily, Chicago P.D. has already been renewed for Season 10; whatever happens at the end of Season 9, the show will be back for the 2022-2023 TV schedule. For when P.D. and more of TV’s biggest shows will end for the current season, check out our rundown of spring TV finale dates.
