Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Talks Atwater's Worlds Colliding And Priorities With His Dad: 'He's A Little Spread Thin'
Atwater has a lot on his shoulders in Chicago P.D.'s return, and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about the new episode!
Chicago P.D. is finally returning to NBC on May 3 after a brief break, and the first episode back will be a big one for Atwater. A deadly shooting means that his work as a cop will have to overlap with his role as a landlord in Burnside, with the significant complication of having his dad in the mix. Atwater and Lew came to an uneasy peace when they last interacted on screen, but this episode – called “The Bleed Valve” – will have entirely different stakes. Star LaRoyce Hawkins opened up to CinemaBlend about what’s on the way!
“The Bleed Valve” will bring the formerly estranged father and son together after a child dies in a shooting at Atwater’s building, where he offered Lew a place to stay earlier this year. Between his job as an officer in the Intelligence Unit, his role at the building he owns, and his relationship with his dad, Atwater will have plenty going on. LaRoyce shared what his character’s priorities will be in the episode:
The cops of the Intelligence Unit sometimes make complicated decisions about saving as many lives as possible vs. closing cases, and whether they will follow all the rules to do so. Atwater is the one who usually stays closest to the straight and narrow; as LaRoyce Hawkins said, his priority is to save lives… but he has a lot on his plate in the new episode on May 3. The actor continued:
There is enough going on for Atwater that LaRoyce Hawkins had to remind himself about aspects as an actor, which fans can probably take as a sign that there will be a lot of weight on the character’s shoulders in “The Bleed Valve.” In fact, it seems like Atwater already had two full-time jobs even before the shooting at his building. When I noted how much Atwater has going on as a character, LaRoyce Hawkins made a very good point:
While Atwater has had the fewest romantic storylines of any of the longtime cops working under Voight and went years without an on-screen love interest, he’s kept very busy in other areas! Even fans who are ready for Atwater to get a little love will have to admit that he already has a lot going on, which contributed to the end of his last relationship.
Plus, his family hasn’t gotten any less complicated since the return of his father. He ultimately gave Lew a place to stay in his building, but there was no sign that they were going to start bonding as father and son. So, has their relationship changed off screen since the last time Erik LaRay Harvey appeared as Lew Atwater? LaRoyce Hawkins answered that very question, saying:
MIscommunication is inevitable when two people aren’t making the effort to talk to each other, and that seems to be on the way for Kevin and Lew. It also sounds like change is on the way… for better or for worse. This is still Chicago P.D., after all! Hawkins continued:
Fortunately, the wait for fans to see the episode that LaRoyce Hawkins is excited about is almost over, nearly a month after the previous episode that dropped some foreboding clues about Ruzek in the Season 10 finale. In the weeks since, Hawkins has been able to celebrate Chicago P.D. being renewed for Season 11, and addressed why it was a “great relief.” For now, check out the promo for the new episode:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET for the new episode of Chicago P.D., following Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. All three will air their season finales on Wednesday, May 24, and it remains to be seen whether any of the questions left over after the Wolf Entertainment renewals will be answered ahead of summer hiatus. You can also revisit past episodes of P.D. streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
