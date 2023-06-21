Chris Hemsworth Tells Us The Heroic Element He Identifies With The Most From Extraction 2's Tyler Rake

With the Extraction movies, Chris Hemsworth has most certainly put his name on another successful film franchise aside from his Marvel career as Thor. The Netflix sequel Extraction 2 , which soared to the top of the streaming service’s charts over the weekend, isn’t simply another great action movie; it brings to life a human character that Hemsworth himself can relate and aspire to, as he shared with us.

While speaking to CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell about the new movie, Chris Hemsworth shared the heroic element he identifies the most when it comes to Tyler Rake. In his words:

There’s always a crossover between your own personality and your own interpretation of what the character is going through, and it doesn’t matter how hard you try to hide it, yourself shines through in some way, shape or form. I love the moral compass, sort of north star this guy has to protect those who are most vulnerable on this planet, being children. It’s something I identify with and respect and would like to continue to have that attitude within my bones.

Hemsworth has a soft spot for children, just like his guy Tyler Rake in the Extraction movies, and that aspect of the character is something he hopes to continue to make a priority in his life. The Marvel actor is already a family man, having three kids of his own, 11-year-old India and nine-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan, with his wife, Elsa Pataky. The parents moved their family away from Los Angeles to his native Australia in recent years to benefit their kids’ lives and expose them to the wonders of nature that just aren't as plentiful in the urban jungle of La La Land.

Chris Hemsworth has spoken lately about how having children has changed his perspective on his career, sharing his decision to take a break from acting to “spend more time” with his three children . While Hemsworth is most certainly not a black-market operations mercenary like Tyler Rake, and thus can’t necessarily relate to that experience, he could hold on to the character’s tendency to protect children, as he has in both Extraction movies.

Since Extraction 2 was released on Netflix on Friday, both the new release and the original 2020 movie earned top spots on the site’s trending list. Amidst the excitement, Hemsworth celebrated by thanking fans for helping make the movies No. 1 and No. 2. Over the weekend, Hemsworth traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil with director Sam Hargrave for Netflix’s Tudum fan event, as well to pay fans a visit in person and share that himself and the filmmakers are “already talking about Extraction 3 .”