How Chris Hemsworth Celebrated After Both Extraction Films Took The Top Spots On Netflix’s Trending List

This past weekend was pretty big for Chris Hemsworth , who marked the release of the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Extraction . The actor has been eager to gift fans with the action thriller and, by the look of it, plenty of people have been checking it out. It was probably a given that the new Netflix film would make its way to the top of the streamer’s movies trending list in the U.S. But if that weren’t enough, its predecessor simultaneously peaked at No. 2 over the past few days. With that, Hemsworth couldn’t help but celebrate the occasion and did so humorously.

As of this writing, Extraction 2 still sits at No. 1 on the list , while the first film has dropped ever so slightly to the third spot. However, Chris Hemsworth managed to commemorate the period of time during which both productions occupied the top two spots on the list. The star posted about the sweet accomplishment on Instagram using a funny photo. In the pic, the actor makes a greatly enthused expression while holding up his phone to show off the ranking. There's also a close up of the trending page. You can check out the post for yourself below:

Not many people can say that they have not one, but two movies trending high on the mega streamer. That feat is a true testament to the popularity of the action franchise and the loyalty of its fanbase. It also speaks volumes to the amount of work that the leading man, director Sam Hargrave and their collaborators put into the adrenaline-filled proceedings. Those who’ve seen the movies know that they’re extremely complex from a technical standpoint. So hearty congratulations are definitely in order!

Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only member of his family who’s found success on the platform. Last year, his wife, Elsa Pataky, had a No. 1 movie in the form of Interceptor – an action flick that saw the leading lady performing her fair share of action sequences. And once the movie hit the milestone, Hemsworth showed his wife some love with a sentimental social media post. Action fare clearly runs in this family’s veins and, quite frankly, you love to see it.

The Thor actor went through a lot when it came to filming the critically praised Extraction 2 . He performed a high number of stunts, with one even scaring him . Much of the acclaim has been aimed at the action sequence, particularly that 21-minute “oner” that sees the star’s arm catch fire . As strenuous as it may have been, you certainly can’t argue with the results. That’ll be far from the last time that the Blackhat alum engages in such feats, too. That’s because during Netflix’s Tudum this past weekend, the lead actor confirmed that the franchise will expand with a third movie.

Fans are surely eager for that as we speak though, for right now, I’m sure Chris Hemsworth will simply enjoy the positive buzz that the latest installment is experiencing. I have to say, I’m curious as to how long both movies will remain in the Top 10. It’s far from certain, but their reign could last a while, thanks to positive word of mouth.