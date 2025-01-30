'I Hate Rules': Christina Haack Shares Her Approach To Advantages In HGTV's The Flip Off, And Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Definitely Have Thoughts

Light spoilers ahead for the series premiere of The Flip Off.

The Flip or Flop franchise just won't quit, with exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa reuniting on HGTV for an intense competition show in the 2025 TV schedule. In The Flip Off, the HGTV icons and former spouses face off to see who can find and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. With Tarek teaming up with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina powering through her split from husband Josh Hall, everybody will have to take every advantage they can get. And for Christina, the fewer rules the better!

Speaking with CinemaBlend for the new show's press junket, all three stars opened up about rules (or lack thereof) in The Flip Off, with some wildly different takes. It was clear from the very first episode – in which Haack didn't let tension with her husband and then an imminent divorce knock her out of the game – that none of them are messing around about winning bragging rights (and a vacation paid for by the other side).

I spoke with all three at the same time for an interview ahead of the premiere, and they weighed in on whether they'd be sticking to a set of rules or rolling with the punches. Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa quickly chimed in to say about Christina Haack that "She hates rules!" The exes then continued on the topic, saying:

Christina: "I hate rules."

"I hate rules." Tarek: "Her only rule is there are no rules, which is hard in a competition when you have to follow rules."

"Her only rule is there are no rules, which is hard in a competition when you have to follow rules." Christina: If your rules are anything that comes to your mind, it gives you advantage!

Tarek went on to poke fun at Christina with some references to the series premiere on January 29, saying "Okay, kitchen!" and "Excuse me, 'transformation'" in response to her comments, while she suggested that it's all in service of "Wow factor."

For her part, Heather Rae El Moussa elaborated on why there really wasn't a strict format to the show:

This show, because it's a Season 1, it was kind of like figure it out as you go. So we had some ground rules, but along the way, we kind of had to figure things out, and we'd come up with some rules, and she'd be like, 'No, I don't want that,' and vice versa... You'll realize why we're talking about this as you watch the season go on.

It's worth noting that the banter between the three Flip Off stars was clearly all in good fun, with Heather Rae El Moussa saying that they "had a lot of fun with all three of us together" on the show "especially after Josh was out of the picture."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans who tuned in to the premiere will have noticed that the tone certainly lightened up once Christina built her own team after her husband left the show, which wasn't too surprising after a clip of Josh getting mad at Christina that released ahead of the first episode.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa won the first challenge of The Flip when it came to kitchen renovations, but there are still five episodes left before the final reveal of whether they or Christina Haack triumphs in the first season. Keep tuning in to HGTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of The Flip Off and see which half of the former Flip or Flop duo you're rooting for!