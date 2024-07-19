We Finally Know What's Going On With Christina And Josh Hall's New HGTV Show After The Couple Announced Their Divorce

The concept of HGTV’s The Flip Off was already somewhat discomforting, as it playfully pitted Christina Hall and husband Josh against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae. The situation got seemingly more awkward this week when the Halls filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Questions about The Flip Off’s fate began circulating as to how or if the series would proceed. We now know the show will go on, with sources divulging how it’s all going to work.

The Flip Off is still headed for a 2025 premiere, but when the home renovation show hits HGTV, it seems it will be without Josh Hall. A source told US Weekly :





They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh. They’re moving forward with the show without him.

The insider added that the breakup between Josh Hall and Christina was not “sudden,” and that the couple “had issues for a while.” Now it would appear Christina — who has requested her last name be reinstated to Haack — will be taking on the El Moussas by herself.

The original premise of the show was to have the two married couples each find, purchase, renovate and sell a house, with the spouses who turned the largest profit earning the bragging rights. It sounds like the divorce was something that may have been anticipated behind the scenes, so it’s possible they already had a plan in place to proceed without Josh Hall. Will Christina bring in other outside help to compensate for his absence? That remains to be seen.

One thing that’s already obvious, though, is how much fun Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa are having with The Flip Off. The HGTV stars have posted a couple of different promos playing up how much Tarek El Moussa’s current wife resembles his ex-wife . While Tarek joins them in the videos to joke, “Well, I guess it is confusing,” Josh Hall does not make an appearance.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have already proven that they’re capable of working together, despite no longer being romantically involved. While their relationship on Flip or Flop was at times pretty contentious — the couple split in 2016 after an altercation that involved police — they continued to work together into 2022, ending the series after 10 seasons .

Following her split from Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Christina married Ant Anstead. They were married for two years before divorcing in 2020 , and they share one son. The designer then married Josh Hall in April 2022.

Both Josh and Christina Hall cited irreconcilable differences in separate divorce filings. Josh is requesting spousal support and the rights to any shows or specials that they produced during their marriage for HGTV and/or Discovery. It was unknown if The Flip Off was included in that request, but as he appears to no longer be associated with the show, it’s possible that it’s not.