Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Hat Is Iconic, But Her Director Says It Created All Sorts Of Technical Problems He Didn’t Anticipate During Filming
I never even thought about this.
Wicked has been an undisputed smash hit at the box office since it opened in November, packing in fans of the Broadway musical (obviously) but also rekindling interest in The Wizard of Oz. As you likely know, Wicked reimagines the story of Dorothy in Oz, making us see the classic characters of Glinda and The Wicked Witch of the West in a new light. This time around, we actually start to symphatize with the latter, now called Elphaba (and played to perfection by Cynthia Erivo). But there are still massive staples of the Wizard of Oz mythology that need to appear in Wicked, even if they cause technical headaches for the production team.
One such classic from the source material is the black, pointy hat that Elphaba wears in The Wizard of Oz, with Wicked giving that article of clothing some backstory. It turns out that Glinda (Ariana Grande) passes the hat down to her roommate, Elphaba (Erivo), after it’s deemed too hideous for the “Good Witch” to wear. Maybe the hat should have been the inspiration for the Wicked popcorn bucket? Because when Wicked director Jon M. Chu appeared on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, he spoke about the hat, the important emotional qualities that it had, and the challenge he had simply keeping the tall hat in frame!
Jon M. Chu told ReelBlend:
Now this has me wanting to go back and re-watch The Wizard of Oz to see how original director Victor Fleming handled the challenge of framing the iconic black witch hat in his frames back in 1939. It had to be a real issue. And I didn’t even think about the challenges a director might face if and when their lead actors are different heights. Though, based on this photo, Jon M. Chu figured out how to line his ladies up.
The more Jon M. Chu talked about the hat, he started to unearth other obstacles that came with it. He discussed the “complicated decisions” that had to be made early in the process, up to and including the brim of the hat. As Chu elaborated to ReelBlend:
These behind-the-scenes stories on the making of Wicked are magnificent. Like, “Why are Fiyero’s eyes blue in this movie?” We need answers from this! Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until Wicked: Part 2 for that, and more details. But we will wait patiently, so long as the sequel is every bit as good as Wicked: Part 1 managed to be.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.