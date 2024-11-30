Why Are Fiyero’s Eyes Blue In The Wicked Movie? Jonathan Bailey Speaks Out

One of the most anticipated projects on the 2024 movie schedule , Wicked, came out with a box office bang this past weekend. Audiences and critics alike seemingly love almost everything about the impressive first half of the Broadway musical-turned-movie oozing with charisma and heart, and they can't stop talking about it. This includes lots of love for Jonathan Bailey's performance as Fiyero and a conversation about his piercing blue eyes. Well, now Shiz's Prince Charming has opened up about his blue eyes and the significance of them.

Bailey, alongside his co-star Jeff Goldblum, sat down with CinemaBlend to talk Wicked and clued us in on why he has those “Winkie Blue,” lenses. The brown-eyed actor who wore blue contacts for this movie shared that it is intentional and there is a reason for them, explaining:

The reason why we did [blue eyes] will become clear in the second film.

As someone who never got the chance to see the Broadway version of Wicked, I’m intrigued to know more (but avoid spoilers as best I can). Amongst the discourse I’ve consumed and having watched the film, color is an essential element in delivering this story. So, I'm positive we need to pay attention to his eyes, and it’ll be interesting to eventually learn why Fiyero’s eyes are that icy blue.

However, while he wouldn't divulge too much, Bailey did hint that a part of a song from Part 2 titled “As Long As Your Mine” has something to do with it, and I’m even more curious. He shared:

There’s a lyric in the duet, where, um…’ You’ve got me seeing through different eyes.’

Without sharing too much, that song is a duet between Elphaba and Fiyero, and after seeing the sparks between them in this film, I can't wait to see how their relationship develops in Part 2. And more importantly for this story, I need to know if she has anything to do with his blue eyes.

It’s going to be a long year, isn’t it? Truly though, I have some guesses and thoughts about what this could all be about. However, to truly know the meaning behind his eyes, we'll have to wait.

If you’d like to be as intrigued as I am, you can watch Bailey's full answer below:

Obviously, the interviews Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have done have been stealing the show for Wicked: Part 1's publicity, but Bailey and Goldblum are a wonderfully fun duo. Now, the countdown to Part 2 is already on, and I'm honestly stoked for more interview moments like this too. It is great content, and newcomers like me have learned a lot from the cast interviews, including this eye color bit. Now, I'll be thinking about what it could all mean as I wait for the next film's release on the 2025 movie schedule .