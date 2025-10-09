Dakota Fanning’s New Horror Movie Shifted From Theaters To Streaming, And The Director Has Key Advice For How To Enjoy It Most Watching At Home

One of the easiest pop culture equations, at least in my head, goes like this: Halloween + horror movies = a damn fine time, and doubly so when enjoying those movies alongside like-minded genre buffs inside a movie theater. Thus, it is indeed unfortunate that Paramount shifted Dakota Fanning’s upcoming horror movie, the mystery-box nightmare Vicious, from its theatrical release in order to make exclusive for those with Paramount+ subscriptions. But at least it means fans everywhere will be able to watch with immediacy, and there’s an ideal way to experience it as well.

Vicious Quick Facts (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Director: Bryan Bertino

Writer: Bryan Bertino

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Katrhryn Hunter, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Mary McCormack

Runtime: 98 mins.

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, some grisly images, and language.

Review: Read our Vicious review here!

Vicious is the kind of movie that’s best viewed without really knowing anything about it, but one thing everyone should be aware of is that director Bryan Bertino and the film’s sound design team (headed up by Chuck Michael) put a ton of work into making this one of the most sound-intensive horror movies out there. Literally everything sounds as if it’s engulfed in microphones, from floorboards to hourglass sand to cigarette lighters to [SPOILERS]. (Not gonna get that one out of me!)

Having seen the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, I think that Vicious is one of the most audibly unnerving movies in recent memory, and the constant aural barrage is a big part of why the movie is as effective as it is. As such, I can’t quite imagine anyone watching on their phones will feel that same level of immersion. So when I talked to The Strangers’ helmer Bryan Bertino about his latest effort, I championed the sound editing and asked if he had advice for horror fans streaming the movie at home. Here’s what he told me:

I mean, I would say turn it up as much as you can, or if you're watching on your computer, put on some headphones. You know, it's meant to try to bombard you, and so the more that you're kind of willing to lean into that, I think the more that you will get the original inspiration.

Rarely do I ever go to bat for a director who asks audiences to watch a movie using headphones, but this is 100% one of those cases where I'm in the box holding both aluminum and wooden bats, and I'm swinging at everything. Even if you're watching on a 70-inch TV inside a tiny shed, if you don't have a surround sound system in place, I'd still 100% suggest using headphones over just the TV's speakers.

Does that mean you'll probably make a fool of yourself by jolting up and letting out giggling whimpers every 15 seconds or so? Sure, but at least this time there's a reason for it.

I obviously can't say where audiences as a whole will rank Vicious among the many other quality horror films that have hit the 2025 movie schedule thus far, but I don't think there can possibly be anyone who walks away from it saying, "Well that sounded like crap, and Dakota Fanning doesn't show any emotion." Both of those sentiments are patently false, and Fanning's performance here is a cut above her genre-embracing work in 2024’s The Watchers. Not to mention the unsettling performance by Kathryn Hunter, who legitimately seems like she was pulled off of the street for the role.

Given those factors, as well as its checklist of fun and imaginative horror gimmicks and stunts, I think Vicious will sit comfortably among some of the best horror movies currently streaming on Paramount+, even if it won't necessarily overtake any of them. Just heed Bertino's advice and grab those headphones!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vicious will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on Friday, October 10.