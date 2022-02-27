Danny Ramirez’s Potential MCU Future Is Top Secret, But He’s Proud Of Where Superhero Representation Is Heading

While you can next see Danny Ramirez playing one of four strangers who may or may not have a secret to hide in the Hulu original No Exit, the viewing public would tell you that they’re used to seeing him play a hero. As he’s not only on deck to appear in the oft-delayed Top Gun: Maverick , Ramirez also comes to this mystery tale off of his role as Joaquin Torres in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Though his specific future in the MCU is currently top secret, the actor is very confident in both his potential path forward and the representation he’s helping advance with it.

As I was present for the press day for No Exit , I had to ask Danny Ramirez if he’d heard anything new about a continuation of his role, or even the series he was a part of. With Captain America 4 looking to take over from where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off, details have been scarce. While Ramirez obviously didn’t have any more details to provide, he did reflect on his excitement in helping to diversify the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what he told CinemaBlend:

As you asked that, you knew I wasn’t going to answer. So I can’t say much about it. But I am hopeful, I’m very excited actually in the way that Hollywood as a whole is moving with representation, even in the superhero space. And I’m just really excited about that, and the future is a beautiful thing to look forward to. The moment is ever present, and beautiful.

Admittedly, I went into that question expecting a nice dance with Danny Ramirez around whatever the truth may be. As the burning questions in the wake of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale continue to rage, the query of whether or not he’ll become the new Falcon is still chiefly among our concerns. (Sam Wilson did leave him the wings, so it's pretty much assumed that would be the case.)

With America Chavez about to make her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the subject of Latino representation in the overall saga is going to become a firm talking point for the future. Finding out whether that assumption is correct or not is another piece of this puzzle we're just waiting to find answers for. Maybe we'll find out in one of the anticipated Disney+ originals headed our way, but that doesn't make the wait any easier.

You have to hand it to Marvel Studios, the company knows how to train its actors in secret-keeping. In addition to not spilling the beans on No Exit’s major twists and turns, Danny Ramirez has basically maintained the position he held when he spoke with our own Nick Venable last year. Ramirez was hopeful about his Captain America future then , and that optimism still remains, along with his oath.

Even in the vaguest of terms, it sounds good for Joaquin Torres’ potential resurgence in the MCU. Anthony Mackie’s inheritance of the Cap mantle will also further help broaden the horizons of representation in the saga that started with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Though it isn’t spelled out in so many words, Danny Ramirez does seem to be hinting that Joaquin Torres will be back in the saddle in some capacity. Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see which cards are dealt next.