'Day Shift' Interviews With Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco And Director J.J. Perry
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmaker of Netflix's "Day Shift."
Netflix's "Day Shift" stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and director J.J. Perry chat about their upcoming supernatural action film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They discuss what they loved most about making the movie, how they filmed some of its coolest action scenes, and of course, Jamie Foxx has more “Spider-Man: No Way Home” behind-the-scenes drama for us.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro / ‘Spider-Man’ Tease
- 00:16 - Jamie Foxx On How Trailers Make Or Break A Film’s Debut Today
- 02:05 - Dave Franco Explains ‘Day Shift’s' Hilarious ‘Miami Vice’ Reference
- 02:51 - Director J.J. Perry’s ‘Bag of Tricks’ Was Endless When It Came To ‘Day Shift’s' Gory Action
- 03:40 - How Director J.J. Perry Took Car Chase Scenes To The Next Level With New Technology
- 05:23 - Jamie Foxx Almost Completely Spoiled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ While Filming
- 06:52 - Director J.J. Perry On Working With Foxx And Franco As Newly Minted Directors Themselves
- 07:49 - Jamie Foxx Gives An Update On ‘All-Star Weekend’
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
