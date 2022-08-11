'Day Shift' Interviews With Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco And Director J.J. Perry

Netflix's "Day Shift" stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and director J.J. Perry chat about their upcoming supernatural action film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They discuss what they loved most about making the movie, how they filmed some of its coolest action scenes, and of course, Jamie Foxx has more “Spider-Man: No Way Home” behind-the-scenes drama for us.

