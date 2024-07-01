'Despicable Me 4' Interviews With Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Joey King and Miranda Cosgrove

‘Despicable Me 4’ brings together heavy hitters like Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove and Joey King. Watch CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb sit down with this cast to discuss the special “comedy math” of Illumination’s success, the one Illumination animator who’s phoning it in, and some special “Superfan Trivia” about Will Ferrell and Steve Carell’s run together on ‘The Office.’

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro/One Illumination Animator Is Phoning It In, According To Will Ferrell

0:30 - What Makes The ‘Despicable Me’ Humor Special, According To Joey King And Miranda Cosgrove

1:12 - The Classic Cartoon That Reminds Steve Carell Of ‘Despicable Me 4’

1:58 - Will Ferrell On The Impressive “Comedy Math” Of ‘Despicable Me 4’

2:13 - The 'Despicable Me 4' Cast On How Illumination’s Animation Adds Humor

3:24 - Joey King And Miranda Cosgrove On Working With Steve Carell And Will Ferrell

5:10 - “Superfan Trivia”: Will Ferrell And Steve Carell Reflect On ’The Office’