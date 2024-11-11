Diane Farr Told Me Why She’s Loving Sharon And Eve’s Storyline This Season, And It’s Making Me Very Excited About What’s To Come
I'm so here for getting more of this friendship!
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 4 are ahead! To catch up on the CBS drama, you can stream the latest episode with a Paramount+ subscription.
Typically, when we’re talking about Fire Country, Bode, his love life and his relationship with firefighting are at the center of our conversations. However, this week, it's the partnership and friendship between Eve and Sharon that deserves the spotlight. So, when I interviewed Diane Farr about the show, I had to ask her about this relationship, and her reasons for loving it have me very excited about what’s to come.
For context, in Episodes 3 and 4 specifically, we’ve really started to see the bond Sharon and Eve share. Bode’s mom is helping Three Rock’s captain with her plans to help the community, and she’s been encouraging her to reunite with her family, whom Eve has been estranged from for a long time.
It’s a lovely new dynamic that’s been incorporated into the show this season, and Diane Farr broke it down a bit further during an interview with me for CinemaBlend, saying:
We know Vince and Sharon struggle with over-parenting Bode, and this season, they’re actively trying to not do that. We’re seeing them apply their urge to help to Smokies, they bought an Airstream, and now Farr's character is putting in the work to help Eve too.
She’s the perfect one to do it as well. First of all, it’s great to see female friendships on this show, as Farr pointed out. Also, this relationship is giving us more history and backstory about Eve and both her connection to the Leones and her own family.
Sharon is also the perfect person to help Eve reconnect with her family. Last season, we got to see Farr’s character reunite with her sister Mickey, and as she said to Eve in Episode 4, it was one of the best things she did.
Now, I'm excited to see Sharon help Eve more, and I can’t wait to meet the Tree Rock captain’s family, because Farr told me:
I was already looking forward to seeing more of Eve’s story this season, but Diane Farr’s comments are making me even more excited! To know that we’ll get to see more of Jules Latimer as Eve is amazing, plus I can’t wait to see her continue leading Three Rock’s story while we also get to know her family.
It creates a lovely juxtaposition as we see Eve work with these guys to reunite with their families and build better lives while we watch her struggle with all of that herself. However, with Sharon and the rest of her found family beside her, I’m sure she’ll succeed, and I can’t wait to see it!
We’ll get to see this story unfold more as Season 3 of Fire Country continues to air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.