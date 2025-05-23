Don't Give Trophies For Second' Full Speed Star Joey Logano Talks About His Relentless Drive To Win Races As Season 2 Premieres
If you ain’t first, you’re last.
We all know that classic Will Ferrell quote from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the one where he goes, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” While the classic sports comedy about an over-the-top NASCAR driver obsessed with winning was only a movie, that competitive spirit is felt in the real world of competitive racing, as I learned by interviewing one of the sport’s biggest names.
Following the release of Full Speed Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule, I had a chance to speak with three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano where he talked about everything from the coolest thing about the 2025 Netflix series to his favorite drivers to his competitive edge that has made him one of the biggest and most controversial figures the sport has ever seen.
When I asked Logano, who is currently ninth in the NASCAR Cup standings, where this intense sense of competition comes from, he laid it out in a way that would have been perfect if Talladega Nights 2 ever happened:
This admittedly great answer came from a question I asked Logano about a scene partway through Full Speed Season 2, where the #22 driver for Team Penske Racing said his team had to “keep our foot on their necks” in regard to his competition. I wanted to know how he finds the balance between his intensely competitive nature on the track and his more mellow personality off it (as shown throughout the series).
What it comes down to is perspective, as Logano put it:
Anyone who has been lucky enough and has enough drive to make their dreams into reality surely experiences such things in their respective careers and personal lives. It’s that perspective that brings it all together for folks like Joey Logano and just about all of us.
At the end of the day, having a great job, a great family, and a great life is all that matters. Well, at least until it comes time to put the pedal to the metal and rubber to the track.
Both seasons of Full Speed can be watched with a Netflix subscription. And if you want to see Logano in action after hearing his thoughts on competition and racing, the Coca-Cola 600 (the biggest race of the year) will be streaming Sunday, May 25th, for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.
