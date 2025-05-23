Don't Give Trophies For Second' Full Speed Star Joey Logano Talks About His Relentless Drive To Win Races As Season 2 Premieres

We all know that classic Will Ferrell quote from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the one where he goes, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” While the classic sports comedy about an over-the-top NASCAR driver obsessed with winning was only a movie, that competitive spirit is felt in the real world of competitive racing, as I learned by interviewing one of the sport’s biggest names.

Following the release of Full Speed Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule , I had a chance to speak with three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano where he talked about everything from the coolest thing about the 2025 Netflix series to his favorite drivers to his competitive edge that has made him one of the biggest and most controversial figures the sport has ever seen.

When I asked Logano, who is currently ninth in the NASCAR Cup standings , where this intense sense of competition comes from, he laid it out in a way that would have been perfect if Talladega Nights 2 ever happened :

I want to knock everybody out. Like I want to win. I don't care like anything else. Like it's only one mission. And so with that, like inside of me, that I get in a competitive area, it's just it's going to come out. Can't help it. And I don't think it's a bad thing. Like, I think that's okay. Like it's good to be competitive. It's good to want to win, right? Like that's that's we're competing. You know, they don't give trophies for second.

This admittedly great answer came from a question I asked Logano about a scene partway through Full Speed Season 2, where the #22 driver for Team Penske Racing said his team had to “keep our foot on their necks” in regard to his competition. I wanted to know how he finds the balance between his intensely competitive nature on the track and his more mellow personality off it (as shown throughout the series).

What it comes down to is perspective, as Logano put it:

Sometimes you have to let creep back in and say, you know, even on a bad day on the racetrack, still not that bad, right? Like when you think about it, you're driving a race car for a living. That's pretty badass. Like that's that's as cool as it gets. And although you want to win and compete really hard, and I do, sometimes it's good to take a step back and say, gosh, I got a great family, I got a great job, I got a great wife. Like, what else would you really want?

Anyone who has been lucky enough and has enough drive to make their dreams into reality surely experiences such things in their respective careers and personal lives. It’s that perspective that brings it all together for folks like Joey Logano and just about all of us.

At the end of the day, having a great job, a great family, and a great life is all that matters. Well, at least until it comes time to put the pedal to the metal and rubber to the track.

